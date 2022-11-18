Jake Gregory Expands with 3rd Revolution Location in West Virginia
Jake Gregory, Loan Officer and Production Manager expands to the 3rd Revolution Mortgage Branch in Morgantown WVMORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution Mortgage, a mortgage lender based in Columbus, Ohio, has announced a third location opening in West Virginia. The branch, located in Morgantown, WV, will be operated by Jake Gregory (NMLS #1483242) and is his third location for the company.
Jake Gregory is joined Revolution after seven years in home financing. His previous roles include operating branches for Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group and Homespire Mortgage and most recently, a sales manager for loanDepot where he also managed a branch. Jake Gregory was named a top producer for 2022 in Scotsman Guide and is also a Chairman's Elite recipient.
Jake entered the industry by chance when he visited a mortgage branch for a home loan and left with an opportunity to join the team. The next thing Jake knew, he was originating loans, helping people become homeowners, and loving his newfound career. Jake strives to be someone clients can trust to take care of them as they make one of the most important purchases in their lives. His passion for his profession shows in every loan closed and leading and supporting other originators to make a difference in their client's lives.
"A smooth home buying process starts with listening to our clients to help them find the best loan product or program for their unique circumstances. Every client is different and the needs of one can be vastly different from another. For this reason, our specialty truly lies in understanding our customer's financial goals and helping them strategically plan for the purchase of their home."
Jake Gregory, Branch Production Manager, Revolution Mortgage
Jake is eager to adapt and grow in the West Virginia markets as well as others with a goal of helping over 500 families achieve homeownership in his first year at Revolution Mortgage. He is also looking forward to remaining a trusted lender in his community and strengthening the company's growing presence.
About Revolution Mortgage
Revolution Mortgage is a lender that offers low rates and payments for refinancing and home purchase loans. They leverage technology to boost efficiencies in the loan process to give customers a low rate, fast closing, and a unique brand experience. With brick-and-mortar locations opening across the nation and a digital lending platform that produces a seamless online lending experience, homebuyers are seeing firsthand the future of the mortgage industry. The company was founded in 2018 by Tony Grothouse.
T2 Financial, LLC d.b.a. Revolution Mortgage is licensed in 44 states and is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender (NMLS #1686046). For licensing verification, please visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org.
