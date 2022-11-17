Abstraction, A Letter to Emily and Evensong by P.Joanne Marchant to be Showcased During the Miami Book Fair 2022
An ode to one of the greatest poets of all time—Emily DickinsonMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily Dickinson is one of America’s greatest poets of all time. No wonder, she has influenced countless poets of today. One of the many whose view on life had changed because of Emily Dickison is that of P. Joanne Marchant. Like Dickinson, Joanne writes of her sharp observations of her surroundings. In her book, Abstraction, A Letter to Emily and Evensong, Joanne brings life to the imagined, gives shape to the intangible, and captures the fleeting moments of life.
P. Joanne Marchant started writing poems between her mid-teens and mid-forties, gathering them into manuscripts in the early ‘80s. She was briefly published in two unpaid journals in the early '80s, but made the decision not to publish further. She took a long hiatus from writing and focused instead on her professional career as a clinical social worker for the Child Protective Services. After being nudged for several years, P.Joanne finally succumbed and published her works entitled Abstraction, A Letter to Emily and Evensong.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase Abstraction, A Letter to Emily, and Evensong at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. P. Joanne’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
