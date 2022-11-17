Hawley Troxell and Team from Witherspoon Kelley Join Forces
Hawley Troxell and a team of approximately 30 attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley in Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, and Yakima coming together.
We are thrilled to join forces with the attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley. This strategic combination demonstrates our commitment to strengthen our firm and to continue to serve our clients.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawley Troxell and a team of approximately 30 attorneys from Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, and Yakima announced today that they are coming together to further increase the breadth of expertise and talent to enhance and expand services for clients across the Northwest. With the expansion, Hawley Troxell will have operations in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Yakima, Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Reno and will serve a regional market from Reno to the Canadian Border and from the Pacific to the Rocky Mountains. Both Hawley Troxell and the firm from which this team is from – Witherspoon Kelley – have been longstanding leaders in the law since the late 1800s.
— Tom Mortell, co-managing partner at Hawley Troxell
“Hawley Troxell is thrilled to extend its well-established Idaho roots by joining forces with a large contingent of excellent attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley – a similarly deeply-rooted Washington law firm with a long-time presence in north Idaho,” shared Tom Mortell, co-managing partner at Hawley Troxell. “This strategic combination demonstrates our ongoing commitment to grow and strengthen our firm and to continue to serve as a strategic partner to our clients and their ever-expanding legal needs. Our team of attorneys creates a deep and broad bench of expertise and resources for the benefit of our mutual clients. Together, we are dedicated to the growth and development of our attorneys, especially our younger attorneys who will carry forward the legacy to future generations of clients.”
Over the past seven years Hawley Troxell has been one of the fastest-growing independent law firms in the Intermountain West, expanding from 40 to 70 attorneys and now to 100 strong. Headquartered in Boise since 1964 and tracing its roots to Idaho’s territorial days, Hawley Troxell has been active in North Idaho for over 17 years and this expansion brings increased expertise and value to clients in a fast-growing region.
“For over a century Witherspoon Kelley has been a preeminent regional law firm in the Pacific Northwest. With an ever-changing legal market, we are excited to be joining the ranks of Hawley Troxell, Idaho’s premier law firm,” said Rick Mount, president of Witherspoon Kelley. “Together we will continue to expand our legal footprint of superior legal services throughout the Pacific Northwest.”
This 100-attorney firm is committed to leadership, meaningful investment and involvement in our communities, serving on the boards of civic, charitable, philanthropic, and other organizations throughout the region. The close ties and trusted relationships provide clients decisive advantages in all representations.
Hawley Troxell has always been Idaho’s largest, full-service business law firm, providing solutions to businesses, from formation to exit. Effective January 1, 2023, Hawley Troxell will have 100 attorneys with expertise across 23 practice areas and locations in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Yakima, Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Reno. The firm will remain headquartered at 877 W. Main Street in Boise, Idaho. For additional information about the firm, please visit hawleytroxell.com
Amy Holly
Portman Square Group
+1 208-995-3014
aholly@portmansquaregroup.com