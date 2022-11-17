Author Weaves a Heart Wrenching Story of Sisterhood
With a loving family, second-chance love, and God’s grace, it’s never too late to realize just how special a sisters’ bond truly is.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda McClung, in her second book My Sister My Twin, tells a story in a contemporary novel that weaves truth from Scripture to survive and flourish in this difficult and confusing world. Alex and Kate are twins who have competed all their lives. They no longer depend on each other until tragedy strikes and they are forced to reevaluate their lives. Life teaches them hard lessons as they learn how to forgive each other and trust God to heal broken hearts.
According to The Moving Words Book Review, “The author does a remarkable job of showcasing the complexities of sisterhood rivalry—showcasing both sisters’ strengths and weaknesses as they grow throughout the years. She also takes special care in showcasing how sibling rivalry affects the family, making it a realistic yet grounded issue that every family can recognize and empathize with.
All in all, My Sister My Twin is a definite read for anyone with a complicated sibling relationship. As you read through the pages of pain, hurt, and longing for connection—perhaps you’ll find the strength to also move forward and bridge the gap between your distant family members. It is never too late.” Read the full review here.
Linda McClung graduated from Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She spent 50 years as a nurse then retired to South Carolina to enjoy lakeside living near her family. After several serious health issues, she decided to write something for her grandchildren so that for years to come, they would never forget what was important to her. She enjoys reading, gardening, and fishing in the lake. She lives in South Carolina with her husband Ron.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase My Sister My Twin at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Linda’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Raquel Martinez
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook