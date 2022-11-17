Got a Message: Live Out the Gospel Through Everyday Encounters
“A straightforward, interactive devotional meant to help readers reach out to others with messages of faith.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia A. Brooks is a self-described lifelong learner. As an adjunct professor at a Christian university, she engages, encourages, and teaches her students how to apply theories and methodologies into the workplace from a biblical perspective. Understanding and being able to speak the language of the new generation, Julia is able to write Gotta Text!: Reminders to Live out the Gospel Through Every Day Encounters, a daily devotional that shares how vital the gospel is to spread the Gospel through one of most common means of modern communication: text messages.
The Kirkus Reviews released a review about the book in 2018. The review says: “Not long ago, a Christian might have called their children to reflect on a recent church sermon. Now, they can do the same via the ever popular text message. This devotional encourages daily reflection on the Word of God over the course of 31 days. Many sections begin by introducing a hypothetical person, identified only by a first name and a brief description—such as someone who enjoys boxing matches, a student, a homeless man, or a mother raising a child with autism. Each of their situations provides a gateway to a discussion of faith and God’s plan. All sections end with brief passages of Scripture or paraphrased reminders that readers may text to a friend, family member, or other loved one; it’s all meant to encourage Christians to stay present in their faith.” Read the full review here.
“For those who do not know the gospel, my prayer is that the Holy Spirit will draw you to Him and regenerate your heart so that you can see the light of the gospel unto salvation,” Julia says. “Take this thirty-one-day voyage to help you think again of the gospel message and to see it in the simplest daily occurrences.”
Julia Brooks is the founder, CEO, and speaker for Paradigm Shift Consulting Group, LLC, an organization that provides professional consultation, support, and advocacy for families having individuals with disabilities. As an author, Julia is driven to write devotionals which inspire readers through anecdotes involving everyday life experiences. She is married, has two adult children and two grandsons.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase Gotta Text!: Reminders to Live out the Gospel Through Every Day Encounters at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Julia’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
