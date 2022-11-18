St. Vincent de Paul Unveils Rebranding, Expansion of Dayton Thrift Store

St. Vincent de Paul CityThrift Dayton Department-store Style Shopping Experience CityThrift's Large Selection

CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul to provide department store-style shopping experience to public

When shoppers come to CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul, we want them to be comfortable, find what they’re looking for, and have a great experience.” — Paula Cosby

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton District announced today the launch of new branding and other improvements at its local community thrift store, now known as CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul. With the new branding and renovation of CityThrift, located at 945 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, the organization positions the store to better serve shoppers with a clean and comfortable department store-style shopping experience.

“We’re beyond excited about the branding and updates at CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul,” said Paula Cosby, Director of Charitable Enterprises. “We made these changes to better serve our neighbors, savvy shoppers, thrifters, and the public. When anyone shops at CityThrift, they support our mission to accompany men, women, and children in need, focusing on clothing, food, and shelter.”

In addition to the new branding at CityThrift, the organization added more than 6,000 square feet of space to the thrift store’s footprint. This additional space will improve the shopping experience at the store, with clearly defined departments for thrifters to shop. “When shoppers come to CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul, we want them to be comfortable, find what they’re looking for, and have a great experience,” said Cosby. “Whether they’re looking for great bargains, hunting for vintage treasures, or simply having fun thrifting, our shoppers help us feed and shelter our neighbors in need with every dollar they spend, so we want to give them a reason to keep coming back to CityThrift.”

Along with the rebranding, renovations, and expansion, shoppers will discover new and improved wayfinding signage, updates to the store’s frontage, and other improvements to the thrifting experience at CityThrift for bargain hunters.

CityThrift, owned and operated by St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton District, is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00am-6:00pm. For more information about CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul, please visit CityThriftDayton.org.

About the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton District: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Dayton District, with Christian purpose, provides person-to-person

emergency assistance and supportive services to men, women, and children in Montgomery County and surrounding communities who are on the brink of becoming homeless or who are already homeless. For more information about the organization, please visit stvincentdayton.org.