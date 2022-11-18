Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,326 in the last 365 days.

St. Vincent de Paul Unveils Rebranding, Expansion of Dayton Thrift Store

St. Vincent de Paul CityThrift Dayton

Department-store Style Shopping Experience

CityThrift's Large Selection

CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul to provide department store-style shopping experience to public

When shoppers come to CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul, we want them to be comfortable, find what they’re looking for, and have a great experience.”
— Paula Cosby

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton District announced today the launch of new branding and other improvements at its local community thrift store, now known as CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul. With the new branding and renovation of CityThrift, located at 945 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, the organization positions the store to better serve shoppers with a clean and comfortable department store-style shopping experience.

“We’re beyond excited about the branding and updates at CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul,” said Paula Cosby, Director of Charitable Enterprises. “We made these changes to better serve our neighbors, savvy shoppers, thrifters, and the public. When anyone shops at CityThrift, they support our mission to accompany men, women, and children in need, focusing on clothing, food, and shelter.”

In addition to the new branding at CityThrift, the organization added more than 6,000 square feet of space to the thrift store’s footprint. This additional space will improve the shopping experience at the store, with clearly defined departments for thrifters to shop. “When shoppers come to CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul, we want them to be comfortable, find what they’re looking for, and have a great experience,” said Cosby. “Whether they’re looking for great bargains, hunting for vintage treasures, or simply having fun thrifting, our shoppers help us feed and shelter our neighbors in need with every dollar they spend, so we want to give them a reason to keep coming back to CityThrift.”

Along with the rebranding, renovations, and expansion, shoppers will discover new and improved wayfinding signage, updates to the store’s frontage, and other improvements to the thrifting experience at CityThrift for bargain hunters.

CityThrift, owned and operated by St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton District, is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00am-6:00pm. For more information about CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul, please visit CityThriftDayton.org.

About the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Dayton District: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Dayton District, with Christian purpose, provides person-to-person
emergency assistance and supportive services to men, women, and children in Montgomery County and surrounding communities who are on the brink of becoming homeless or who are already homeless. For more information about the organization, please visit stvincentdayton.org.

Paula Cosby
St. Vincent de Paul CityThrift
+1 937-630-3954
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

St. Vincent de Paul Unveils Rebranding, Expansion of Dayton Thrift Store

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.