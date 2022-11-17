AVACEN Medical Recognized As 2022 Top 10 Pain Management Device Company
With our newest third generation technology, both professionals and home users can benefit from our FDA- Cleared products.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVACEN Medical, a leading manufacturer of noninvasive, drug-free, over-the-counter pain management devices, announced today it has been recognized as a Top 10 Pain Management Device Company for 2022 by MedTech Outlook. With as many as 116 million people in the U.S. suffering from chronic pain and nearly 143 million opioid prescriptions written in 2020, the need for alternative pain management solutions has never been greater.
“AVACEN Medical is thrilled to be recognized as a Top 10 Pain Management Device Company,” said Anthony Shimkin, President & CEO of AVACEN Medical. “Our FDA Cleared Class II products continue to fill a valuable market need in helping users manage pain noninvasively. With over 8,000 devices field tested and over 20 million treatments to date, customer support for our award-winning products continues to grow. It is very rewarding to have the opportunity to dramatically improve our users’ quality of life.”
Chronic pain is considered an epidemic, outpacing cancer, diabetes, and heart disease combined. With the opioid crisis driving an estimated 100,000 deaths annually in the U.S. alone, and only 23% of patients surveyed finding opioids effective for treating chronic pain, non-drug alternatives are increasingly being sought out. 78% of U.S. adults surveyed preferred non-drug options for treating pain.
Thomas Muehlbauer, Chairman of AVACEN Medical stated, "I am extremely proud of the entire AVACEN Medical team for this recognition by MedTech Outlook. Our market-leading thermotherapy approach is backed by 17 patents and validated by thousands of users globally. And with our newest third-generation technology, both professionals and home users can benefit from our FDA Cleared products. At the same time, I am excited by the opportunities in front of us related to improved microcirculation.”
AVACEN’s newest third-generation devices include the HOME XL™ for users in a home-based environment, as well as the PRO+™ for professional users, including a license to charge for treatments. The Company also launched its first cardiac diagnostic device, the CSS™ or Cardiac Stress & Screening. The device provides a 1, 3, and 5-minute test to examine arterial health and heart rate variability.
About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last 3 years, is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy-to-use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud’s, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Danielle Forsgren, CMO at (888) 428-2236 x702 or djforsgren@avacen.com.
