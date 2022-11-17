Author Uses Her Calling for Writing to Deliver and Important Message: Keep the Faith

“I’m not sure how this will go, but my ‘angels’ will guide me through it.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pauline Di Benedetto was 15 when she knew that writing was her purpose in life. She has written several poems and songs in her life which she shared with her family and friends. Like the rest of us, Pauline had her fair share of trials, but she did not let those deter her faith and determination. She used those tribulations instead to write and inspire others to keep their faith. She published her first book, Faith Through the Eyes of a Child in 2017. Two years later, she came back to the literary scene with Keeping in Touch with the Other Side:True Inspirational Stories , which she notes as her magnum opus, “the one” that was truly “meant to be written.”In this book, she has included Bible verses, along with a poem after each chapter, which give an inspirational message. She starts her book with a short anecdote detailing all the meaningful incidents that compelled her to write her book. “Each step leads me to where I need to be. I haven't written for years, thinking I had nothing more to say, but I guess that's not the case. Everything led me to begin writing once again,” shares Pauline. “I began to read some of my old notes and dreams that I jotted down in the past. I came across one school of thought, and my inspiration began.” Although she would like to maintain her private life, Pauline says that she must follow her inner spirit.“I would like to dedicate this book to ‘you,’ the person who is now reading this book,” says Pauline in her book’s acknowledgement. “If you were led to read it, it was written for you. It was my hope that you would be comforted knowing that the loss of a loved one is not the end. They are not truly gone, and one day, we will be with them once more. I am also hoping that you will be inspired to have strength and faith, knowing that love never dies. Love and faith are the strongest powers of all. If you believe, you can accomplish anything in life with the help and guidance of your spirit guides on the ‘other side.’The Reading Glass Books will showcase Keeping in Touch with the Other Side:True Inspirational Stories at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Pauline’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books' booth.To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.