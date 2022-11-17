Governor Newsom Statement on Announcement by Speaker Pelosi

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will step down from House Democratic leadership:

“Nancy Pelosi is the model of dedicated public service.

“Speaker Pelosi has never wavered in the fight to better our nation, even in the face of opposition or hate. Time and again, she has delivered for California and for the nation, often in the face of unspeakable odds. Her career in Congress, and as Speaker, has been a masterclass in powerful, empathetic leadership, guided by her strong moral compass and unmatched political skill.

“During her three decades of service in the House, Speaker Pelosi has shaped California and the nation for the better – and generations to come will benefit from her work.”

