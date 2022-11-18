Tulsa Attorney Ronald Durbin ejected from MJBIZCON

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa Attorney Ronald Durbin was ejected from MJBIZCON’s 11th Annual Expo on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Durbin had complied with a previous decision of the events show managed to block a booth featuring controversial opinion about seed-to-sale tracking company, Metrc. In the email exchange between the MJBIZCON, he was never asked to refrain from attending as a guest to the world’s largest cannabis business trade show, an event with over 150,000 attendees. Durbin has attended many other industry trade shows and expos without issue. It remains unclear why the event issued him a guest badge and welcomed him into the show without issue and less than 30 minutes later had him removed from the premises.

The seemingly benign topic that has caused controversy throughout the last week is the discussion of limitations associated the current seed-to-sale tracking and compliance nationally. Durbin hoped to bring the question at an event with business owners, growers and other industry professionals to get feedback, gain insight and spread awareness to alternative solutions. With one company dominating the compliance sector of and the cannabis industry experiencing tremendous growth, Durbin hope to bring awareness to the issue that growers, dispensaries and those in the cannabis industry only have one platform to choose from when selecting a company to report their movements to their respective state department.

When asked about his plans for the rest of the three-day event, Durbin plans to promote his message independently, however he hopes for the opportunity to have a conversation with executives at Metrc to see why it was prohibited for him to share his experiences with others. Durbin’s experience with Metrc comes first hand though his work as an attorney for hundreds of clients with cannabis related businesses. With goals of only exploring alternatives and learning more about the current method in with Metrc operations, it’s unfortunate the booth and just attendee access were prohibited; however Durbin is happy with the work he and his team have done in Las Vegas and will continue to work to share his message and fight for alternatives in seed-to-sale compliance tracking.