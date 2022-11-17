Wolf Administration Highlights Ongoing Investments in Job Training During National Apprenticeship Week at IBEW 163 in Luzerne County

Nanticoke, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross today highlighted the Wolf Administration’s commitment to creating apprenticeships and workforce training opportunities at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 163 in Nanticoke, Luzerne County.

“It’s great to be here during National Apprenticeship Week and see IBEW 163’s wonderful training program up close,” said Ross. “These programs are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy and ensure that a pipeline of well-trained, Qualified Electrical Workers will enter the industry.”

National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration for industry, labor, equity, workforce, education and government leaders to showcase the successes and value of registered apprenticeship for building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities. This year’s celebration coincides with the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act.

IBEW 163 recently received a $297,000 grant through DCED’s Pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship grant program to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. The project was also supported with a $600,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to improve the interior and exterior infrastructure of the training facility to ensure complete success.

With this $897,000 in support, IBEW Local 163 JATC will prepare 30 individuals from Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties to become Qualified Electrical Workers through a five-year apprenticeship program. The program includes 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and 900 hours of classroom-related instruction.

“We’re happy to host DCED today as part of National Apprenticeship Week,” said John Nadolny, Training Director, IBEW 163. “We appreciate their support of our training program and we look forward to preparing another group of Qualified Electrical Workers to enter the industry.”

Under Governor Tom Wolf, 87 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $13.7 million has been invested through DCED’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

