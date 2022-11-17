CUBIX RECOGNIZED AS A LEADING DEVELOPMENT COMPANY FOR MOBILE APPS, GAMES, AND CUSTOM BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS - 2022
GoodFirms identifies Cubix as a leader in its Leaders Matrix Program for Mobile App Development, and bestows it with the “Best Company to Work With” award.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms.co has named Cubix as a leader in its annual Leaders Matrix Program – 2022, a systematic grid that assesses and identifies the top-performing software companies.
The reason behind this recognition is consistent performance and exceptional services delivered to clients, which Cubix has become well-known for over the years. As a result, the company is frequently listed among leading brands and credible entities like GoodFirms.co that highlight brands for consistency and top performance.
How GoodFirms Helps the Industry
GoodFirms.co plays its role in determining how trustworthy IT companies are, saving customers an immense amount of time and money. Customers must go through many company profiles before deciding which suits them best for collaboration.
Customers can make accurate and quicker decisions with a research team assessing and ranking companies based on service quality and consistency.
Cubix Builds Games with the Latest Technology
Being a renowned software development company with expertise in game development and having built several custom blockchain development solutions in the past year, Cubix has now turned its attention to NFT game development. Recent examples include MicroPets, MiniPets, Wagmi Games, Taunt Battleworld, and Track9.
Cubix has enjoyed immense success in the digital market and is known for its vast experience and capability in developing advanced custom software solutions leveraging advanced technologies, including IoT, blockchain tech, machine learning, and much more.
Being a development firm, Cubix continues to exceed client expectations with unique custom digital product solutions. Therefore, client feedback and public ratings are positive. This customer feedback forms a major part of how GoodFirms.co, investigates any company’s processes and technologies.
About Cubix
With its headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients worldwide with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. The company transforms businesses digitally with cutting-edge technology and results-driven solutions. Since 2008, Cubix has helped create countless mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, web apps, and websites for diverse industries. With another achievement under its belt, the company aims to continue revolutionizing the software development realm with its futuristic and innovative approach.
