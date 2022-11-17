Juniper Square Announces Fund Administrator Alliance Program With JGM and Fleming Fund Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Square , the leading provider of partnership enablement for the private markets, announced alliances with JGM Fund Services ("JGM") and Fleming Fund Services (“FFS”) . Juniper Square’s Fund Administrator Alliance program is able to offer a modern administration experience and expanded access to technology that delivers scalable, shared, and secure solutions to GPs and their clients.



“Our customers are seeing first-hand the benefits of a modern approach to fund administration and we are thrilled to pair our technology solutions with the services provided by JGM and FFS,” said Matt Lawson, Chief Marketing Officer at Juniper Square. “By partnering with forward-thinking service providers such as these along with training and support our mutual clients win -- gaining access to best-in-class technology administered by true experts.”

Juniper Square’s Fund Administrator Alliance program provides GPs with access to accredited partners with expertise in delivering administration services through the Juniper Square platform. To date, more than 1,700 sponsors and 300,000 investors have adopted the Juniper Square platform, many of which use third-party fund administrators. The Alliance program ensures that accredited administrators are equipped to deliver a more modern experience for GPs and their LPs, through enablement, training, and support using Juniper Square.

“Investors demand operational excellence which includes transparency, timeliness, and trustworthiness,” said Ben Jamron, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of JGM. “The opportunity to partner with Juniper Square gives us a competitive edge with a tool that helps us ensure that we can meet investors’ expectations and enhance communication.”

JGM provides fund administration and tax services to its clients, with expertise in real estate investment trusts advisory and compliance testing, U.S. federal and state compliance, structuring and advisory, and third-party property accounting review. Established in 2014, the firm has a team of over 75 employees, administers more than 100 funds, and has a 100% client retention rate.

“At FFS, we value our relationships with our clients and are always looking for ways to strengthen and grow our connections and service offerings,” said John Lentz, Managing Director of FFS. “Partnering with Juniper Square to offer its unmatched technology solutions is a game-changer and we are pleased to offer our clients this modern administration experience.”

FFS specializes in fund administration, tax return preparation, outsourced CFO services, back-office accounting services, and consulting services. The firm was founded in 1999 and has more than 30 employees.

Administrators interested in becoming part of the Juniper Square Fund Administrator Alliance program can visit Juniper Square Alliances .

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, offering a universal system for GPs and their LPs to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of their partnerships. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,700 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 300,000 LPs in more than 24,000 private funds.

About JGM Fund Services

As a full-service boutique firm, JGM allows clients to scale their businesses while minimizing resource constraints. JGM eliminates the need to coordinate with multiple service providers. Its team of CPAs deliver highly responsive and fully integrated services for multi-national investors in real estate and other alternative asset classes, enabling clients to leverage a highly experienced team and proven technologies. JGM’s combined background of more than 25 years as advisors at Big 4 accounting firms and more than 30 years as senior executives in private equity, ensures the team has the perspective and hands-on experience necessary to support clients’ middle and back-office functions at the scale necessary for the client.

About FFS

FFS is a registered Certified Public Accountant firm in the states of Maryland and Virginia, formed in 1999 with the goal of providing high quality comprehensive accounting, administration, and advisory services to the alternative investment industry. FFS is dedicated to building long-term relationships with clients and evolving to meet ever changing client needs.

FFS has a strong group of industry professionals with extensive alternative investment, wealth management and real estate experience, and prides itself on hiring and retaining individuals who possess a sophisticated knowledge of fund accounting and fund administration practices.

