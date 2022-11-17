Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements

Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Production Cost

Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose is a tasteless and odourless, free-flowing, fibrous powder. It is white or off-white in colour.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Production Process:

1. Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Production From Cellulose, Methyl Chloride and Propylene Oxide: This report presents the economics of Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose production from Cellulose, Methyl Chloride and Propylene Oxide. Before being mixed with methane chloride, the production process employs caustic acid in order to alkalize cellulose, which gets dissolved in propylene oxide and dimethyl ether. Finally, the esterification process takes place to produce hydroxypropyl methylcellulose.

Product Definition:

Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose is a tasteless and odourless, free-flowing, fibrous powder. It is white or off-white in colour. It is the synthetic modification of cellulose, a natural polymer (with long chains or structures comprising multiple molecules strung together). Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose cannot be digested by humans and passes via the digestive system.

The product is mainly used as a multipurpose food ingredient in the food industry. It also finds application as a vegan alternative to gelatine for making medicines and supplements, as a gluten replacement in gluten-free bread, as well as a treatment for dry eye syndrome.

Market Drivers:

The hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) market is propelling due to its application in several end-use industries like pharmaceuticals, food, construction, cosmetics, and personal care. Hence, the increasing demand from these end-user industries is boosting market growth. Furthermore, the growing concentration on custom manufacturing, along with offering tailored solutions using advanced technologies in order to solidify their customer base and also generate more revenue, is further boosting the market demand.

HPMC is employed as a stabilizer, thickening agent, and emulsifier in items like ketchup, toppings, frozen fruits, and other bakery products, which will further its demand. In the cosmetic industry, it is extensively used in the manufacturing of several products like pastes, lotions, ointments, and creams as it has properties like being a bio adhesive, dispersing agent and also an excipient which will boost the industry's expansion.

