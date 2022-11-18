U SAFE - CES 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE
EINPresswire.com/ -- U SAFE, a remotely controlled rescue equipment, invented, developed and manufactured in Portugal, competed for an international innovation award, in the “Human Security For All” category. It was distinguished from more than 2,100 applications and the announcement made yesterday in New York, by the jury of the CES Innovation Awards 2023, the most influential technological innovation event in the world, which runs from January 5 to 8, 2023, em Las Vegas.
CES Innovation Awards Program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition that honors outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of judges, industry experts, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and others, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.
U SAFE competed as a product of technological innovation alongside the world’s largest technology companies in the category:
“Human Security for All, Products that align with the critical role of technology in supporting the United Nations’ efforts to advance human security for all, including Community, Economic, Environmental, Food, Health, Mobility, Personal and Political. Products must demonstrate how technology helps tackle the world’s most pressing problems.”
U SAFE was developed and is manufactured in Portugal, with the humanitarian aim of filling a gap in the means of rescue. Its main leverage is the ability to allow rescues in the most adverse conditions, such as rough sea or rocky areas, avoiding danger to both the rescuer and the boat. It is a self-propelled, remotely controlled system, designed to be a fast and precise “Aquatic Robot”, capable of effectively reaching a person in danger. It has a “U” shaped hull, two turbines, one on each leg and a patented technology that allows the device to work regardless of which side it is up. It was designed to be simple and intuitive to use so that anyone, even without prior training, can perform a rescue by launching the buoy from land, boat or aircraft.
“After being recognized in 2019 as the best product in the Global Naval Industry, it is a great honor and a very important milestone for U SAFE to now be considered as one of the best Technological Products for Human Safety,” says Jorge Noras, CEO and Founder of Noras Performance. “We take great pride in helping solve real world problems by using advanced technology to develop simple solutions with global applications. U SAFE has proven to be an extremely reliable solution with an outstanding track record.”
This innovative Portuguese product, which is attracting great international interest, will be on display at Booth 9863, Hall Robotics, from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, NV.
About the R&D team:
Noras team and its founder Jorge Noras, have over thirty years of accumulated experience in developing high performance engineering solutions, with several patents and products developed, including in the medical field. The entrepreneurial vision of Jorge Noras, combined with his engineering know-how, have taken maritime rescue and safety to the next level.
