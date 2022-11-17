Groundbreaking Ceremony to Be Held on Tuesday, November 29 for Historic Nathaniel Carr – Affordable Housing for Seniors
The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners will host the event as shovels break ground on the $31 million apartment communityCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paces Foundation, in partnership with Soho Housing Partners, are pleased to invite media and the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Historic Nathaniel Carr affordable housing for seniors. The event is being held to celebrate the commencement of construction on the new 120-unit apartment community.
WHAT:
Groundbreaking event to celebrate the commencement of construction for the Historic Nathaniel Carr affordable housing for seniors.
Photo and video opportunity. Light fare provided.
WHERE:
2462 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208
Parking will be available next door at The Christian Mission Baptist Church at 2400 West Blvd. and on Elmin Street behind the church and construction site.
WHEN:
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM
WHO:
Charlotte City Council Representative Victoria Watlington along with developers, Steve Bien of Soho Housing Partners and Renee Sandell of The Paces Foundation, as well as others central to the project will speak.
The event is free to the public and no registration is necessary. To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending are asked to email or call The Paces Foundation’s press contact.
More affordable housing can help seniors maintain an adequate standard of living on fixed incomes. The cost of the development is projected to be over $31 million dollars and will be financed in partnership with Fifth-Third Bank, Raymond James Financial, LISC, Barings, and the City of Charlotte. The community will be named Historic Nathaniel Carr Senior and will be constructed within the historic West Boulevard Neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina.
About Soho Housing Partners
Leveraging more than 40 years of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Stephen Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho’s significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.
About The Paces Foundation
Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast, and most recently New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.
Amy Sigal
The Paces Foundation
+1 678-467-0253
amy@pacesfoundation.org
