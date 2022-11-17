Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Size to Reach US$ 52.84 Billion During 2022-2027 | Industry Forecast, Growth

The global laboratory equipment and disposables market size reached US$ 32.01 Billion in 2021, to reach US$ 52.84 Billion by 2027 at CAGR of 8.50%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global laboratory equipment and disposables market size reached US$ 32.01 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 52.84 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-equipment-disposables-market/requestsample

What is Laboratory Equipment ?

Laboratory equipment refer to the devices and tools used by professionals and students working in a laboratory. They consist of centrifuges, incubators, scopes, micromanipulation systems, laminar flow hoods, homogenizers, sterilizers, autoclaves, etc. On the other hand, disposables represent one-time-use products that prevent contamination in laboratories. Commonly used items during clinical testing include tubes, dishes, gloves, masks, cuvettes, pipettes, and tips.

Laboratory equipment and disposables are extensively utilized to collect, store, and process specimens as they improve testing efficiency and avoid mishaps. As a result, these instruments find widespread applications in pathology, research, microbiology, clinical diagnostic, and educational labs to carry out scientific experiments and execute analyses of various materials.

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating number of clinical diagnostic procedures, owing to the rising prevalence of several infectious diseases across the globe, is primarily driving the laboratory equipment and disposables market.

Besides this, the elevating requirement for homogenizers and spectrophotometers to treat and diagnose various diseases, such as tuberculosis, AIDS, and hepatitis, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, laboratory equipment and disposables reduce the risk of exposure to flammable solvents, high-pressure gases, corrosive and toxic materials, explosive chemicals, and dangerous microbes, which is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the introduction of sustainable and eco-friendly instruments and the launch of eco-drying glassware and biological safety cabinets are expected to bolster the laboratory equipment and disposables market in the coming years.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-equipment-disposables-market

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Equipment

o Incubators

o Laminar Flow Hood

o Micro Manipulation Systems

o Centrifuges

o Lab Air Filtration System

o Scopes

o Sonicators and Homogenizers

o Autoclaves and Sterilizers

o Spectrophotometers and Microarray Equipment

o Others

• Disposables

o Pipettes

o Tips

o Tubes

o Cuvettes

o Dishes

o Gloves

o Masks

o Cell Imaging Consumables

o Cell Culture Consumables

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Incorporated (Shimadzu Corporation)

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

• Sysmex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Waters Corporation.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Size: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-delivery-devices-market

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmaceutical-continuous-manufacturing-market

Dialysis Market Forecast: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dialysis-market

Electrochromic Glass Market Size 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electrochromic-glass-market

Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Growth: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tele-intensive-care-unit-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

