Digital Currency for Everyone nano, Now Available Through Coin Cloud's Network of More Than 5,000 Bitcoin ATMs

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin ATM and Digital Currency Machine (DCM) operator Coin Cloud , today announced the addition of nano ( NANO ), a digital currency for everyone, to its network of more than 5,000 locations across the U.S. and Brazil.



At Coin Cloud DCMs, people buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and over 40 other digital assets with cash, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), USD Coin (USDC) Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. New coins added recently include Cardano (ADA), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), OMG Network (OMG), ApeCoin (APE) and, now, nano.

"With instant, feeless settlements, nano has so many applications for powerful, real world use," said Colin LeMahieu , director of the Nano Foundation. "Being part of the growing Coin Cloud network is another new and exciting way to facilitate this."

"We are in lockstep with nano in bringing digital currency access to the people of the world," said Chris McAlary , CEO of Coin Cloud. "The nano digital currency is an exciting offering to our customers, especially as it grows and matures in ecosystems, including apps, merchants and exchanges."

To find a specific Coin Cloud location to buy or sell nano, visit: www.Coin.Cloud/dcms , download the Coin Cloud Wallet app , or apply for the Private Client Desk .

About Coin Cloud

Coin Cloud , a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014, operates more than 5,000 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil. Coin Cloud provides the fastest and easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 other digital assets and cryptocurrencies with cash. Coin Cloud serves their customer base in all their digital asset needs via their Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing of digital currencies and exclusive NFTs, and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud's network of DCMs is 100 percent buy & sell and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express , H-E-B , Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods , Thorntons , UNFI customer stores, and Yesway . You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM / Bitcoin ATM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .

About nano

Just like the cash in your pocket, choosing to transact with nano ensures that 100% of the value is transferred directly to the recipient. Digital money should be quick and easy-to-use. Whether buying goods at a store, transferring money across borders or making payments online, nano transactions are completed in under a second so you no longer have to wait. These are fully settled payments on the network, businesses no longer have to wait for credit card or banking network approval. As the world continues efforts to reduce pollution and energy consumption, many digital money networks have resorted to wasteful designs to secure their networks. Created by a not-for-profit organisation, nano is smartly designed to address this issue by not relying on power-hungry mining for security, but instead uses a lightweight and efficient consensus protocol called Open Representative Voting (ORV) for minimal energy usage. Find out more at www.nano.org Living Whitepaper https://docs.nano.org/living-whitepaper/

