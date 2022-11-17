Enveil Advances Encrypted Search Capabilities to Deliver Transformative Value Across Data Silos

ZeroReveal 4.0 leverages Privacy Enhancing Technologies to enable secure data usage at scale

Enveil, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, today announced the wide release of the enhanced version of its flagship solution, ZeroReveal® Search. With the capabilities delivered in version 4.0, Enveil enables secure and efficient data usage, analysis, sharing, alerting, and collaboration across data silos in ways that were not previously possible, significantly reducing operational risk and accelerating the timeline for turning raw data into actionable insights. This expanded release comes six months after the product's initial deployment within Enveil's existing customer base, which includes organizations such as the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the U.S. Air Force.

Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions change the paradigm of how and where organizations can securely and privately leverage data to unlock value. By ensuring nothing is revealed during the entire processing lifecycle, Enveil allows customers to share and collaborate across jurisdictional, organizational, and security boundaries without the need to move or pool sensitive assets. Analysts and operators can extract insights, crossmatch, search, and analyze data assets at scale without ever revealing the content of the search itself, compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data, or exposing their interests and intent.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate this release as it represents the continued advancement of our ZeroReveal capabilities, and further solidifies our position as the most mature encrypted search and watchlisting provider on the market," said Dr. Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. "By delivering capabilities that can securely and privately span global data silos, we engineer trust to empower organizations to successfully navigate the rise of the digital economy."

Product Highlights

Leveraging breakthroughs in homomorphic encryption (HE) and secure multiparty computation (SMPC), both pillars of the PETs category, the enhancements delivered in the 4.0 release strengthen integration, performance, and user experience. Notable features include:

Performance enhancements that deliver substantial processing gains in high-volume use cases; ZeroReveal ® can now process hundreds of encrypted search terms per second;

can now process hundreds of encrypted search terms per second; A new User Interface, ZeroReveal ® Slate, which makes it simple to create new workflows leveraging ZeroReveal's encrypted search capabilities to extract immediate business value;

Slate, which makes it simple to create new workflows leveraging ZeroReveal's encrypted search capabilities to extract immediate business value; Optimizations designed to support customer-driven requirements for performing encrypted queries in low-bandwidth environments; and

Native support for encrypted queries with data partners including Sayari, DeliverFund, and Terradepth.

Enveil is deployed and operational at scale today for cross-boundary use cases, proving that PETs are ready now to make a substantial market impact for business and mission users. The company's business- and mission-enabling capabilities have been honored with a string of 2022 industry awards including Most Innovative PETs Provider (Pan Finance), Baby Black Unicorn (Cyber Defense Magazine), Best Data Privacy Solution (RegTech Insight USA), and CyberTech100 (FinTech Global). Further, Enveil is the only Data in Use solution provider with products certified under the rigorous NIAP Common Criteria standards.

At its core, Enveil ZeroReveal® is a two-party software system protecting Data in Use by ensuring the content of the search, analytic, or machine learning model — and its corresponding results — are never exposed. The ZeroReveal® Search 4.0 release builds on the momentum generated by Enveil's $25 million Series B funding and the release of its encrypted training solution, ZeroReveal® ML Encrypted Training (ZMET), in June, an expansion of Enveil's machine learning solution suite.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use. Enveil's business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities change the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data to unlock value. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions for secure data usage, collaboration, and monetization protect data while it's being used or processed. Customers can extract insights, cross-match, search, and analyze data assets at scale without ever revealing the content of the search itself, compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data, or exposing their interests and intent. A World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni, Enveil is deployed and operational today, revolutionizing data usage in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

