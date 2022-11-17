1Kosmos Named an Overall Leader in Passwordless Authentication Leadership Compass Report by KuppingerCole

1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it was named an overall leader, an innovation leader and product leader by KuppingerCole Analysts AG in their recent Leadership Compass Report on Passwordless Authentication for 2022. According to KuppingerCole, the market for passwordless will reach $6.6B USD with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% by 2025.

This report provides an overview of the market for Passwordless Authentication products and services, and presents organizations with a compass to select the solution that best meets their customer, partner, or workforce use case needs. A copy of the report is available here.

"1Kosmos, despite being a relatively young vendor, has various innovative features and strong identity proofing and onboarding capabilities," said Alejandro Leal, Research Analyst for KuppingerCole. "The company appears in both the product and innovation leadership categories which should be of interest to organizations in North America and the APAC regions."

"Being named an overall leader for passwordless authentication by KuppingerCole among a field of larger, more established vendors demonstrates the strength of our technology and ability to execute," said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. "The fact that the BlockID platform was also recognized for its innovation and product leadership confirms what customers are saying about our ability to deliver a frictionless experience with advanced levels of security."

1Kosmos BlockID is a live biometric driven, distributed digital identity platform that helps organizations establish with certainty the identity of individuals who are accessing their systems, applications and data, on a continuous basis, while supporting secure multi-factor passwordless authentication to online services. BlockID also provides organizations with secure, automated employee onboarding and self service identity proofing for access to corporate applications, data and resources.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005092/en/