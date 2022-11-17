Media Advisory - Minister of Transport to introduce legislation that will support Canada's supply chains and strengthen Canada's ports and railway system

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, is expected to table the Strengthening the Port System and Railway Safety in Canada Act in the House of Commons shortly after 10:00 a.m. ET today. The proposed legislative amendments will improve the competitiveness of Canada's supply chain and ensure the transportation system remains safe, efficient and reliable.

Minister Alghabra and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, will be available to meet media immediately following the tabling in the foyer.

Please note that details are subject to change.

Date:

November 17, 2022

Time:

10:30 a.m. ET

Location:

House of Commons Foyer

West Block

Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A2

SOURCE Transport Canada