All Who Wander Celebrates "Anywhere with You” in New Wedding Dress Collection

Ethereal wedding dresses designed for the free-spirited bride

LENEXA, KANSAS , UNITED STATES , November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest wedding dress collection from All Who Wander delivers bold, untamed beauty for daring dreamers and creative spirits. The new collection embodies the cool, confident and carefree attitude of bohemian brides everywhere.

“Boho brides are anything but ordinary, and they want their wedding day to be as adventurous and romantic as they are,” said Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of All Who Wander. “Our new All Who Wander collection captures the excitement and magic of finding true love, the kind of love that makes you want to go anywhere with them.”

The latest All Who Wander collection exudes a free-spirited, fashion-forward flair, thanks to the dramatic embellishments and ethereal design details. Two-piece silhouettes offer an edgy twist on elegant bridal styles. Leafy embroidery, graphic floral lace and frothy tulle add texture and dimension to each wedding gown. Statement sleeves, from sheer and detachable to puff and balloon sleeves, add an ultra-glamorous appeal. Unexpected accents, like belts and bows, provide a hint of whimsy and vintage-inspired charm for the ultimate boho bridal moment.

The new collection features a wedding dress for every type of bohemian bride, from the radiant goddess who envisions wearing a light, airy and oh-so-dreamy gown, to the boho fashionista who craves glitz and glam and the modern minimalist who prefers a look that’s sleek, chic and effortlessly sexy.

The new All Who Wander styles are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24 and are now at a retailer near you. To explore the collection or find a store, visit AllWhoWander.com.

ABOUT ALL WHO WANDER

All Who Wander offers effortless bohemian wedding dress silhouettes of retro-inspired laces, exotic patterns and rustic fringe details—for a design that speaks to each bride’s adventure of lifelong love like never before. An eclectic assortment of charm, whimsy and fierce detailing—All Who Wander invites both eye and heart to fall further in love with every boho wedding dress silhouette. From bouquets of dramatic botanical laces to dainty patchwork-style motifs artfully hand-placed over the figure—these gowns also feature a variety of striking cutouts, thin straps and plunging backs to make a balanced, simplified statement. To find a retailer near you, visit AllWhoWander.com.

