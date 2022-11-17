Opening statement of Senator Pia S. Cayetano
November 17, 2022
Sponsor, budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and its attached agencies
Good afternoon, Mr. President, dear colleagues, and to the DOH Secretary and the entire DOH family. Mr President, I am ready to sponsor the budget of the Department of Health.
Office of the Secretary with total new appropriations of P214,851,268,000
National Nutrition Council with total new appropriations of P439,167,000
Philippine National AIDS Council, with total new appropriations of P43,053,000
Lung Center of the Philippines with total new appropriations of P1,130,211,000
National Kidney and Transplant Institute with total new appropriations of P1,771,442,000
PH Children's Medical Center with total new appropriations of P2,331,078,000
PH Heart Center with total new appropriations of P2,266,827,000
PH Health Insurance with total new appropriations of P100,233,414,000
Just for the record, but this budget has already been submitted - PH Institute of Traditional Alternative Health Care, with total new appropriations of P156,205,000.
DOH has the third highest budget. Under the leadership of our Chairman, Sen. Sonny Angara, this Senate, your Senate, has envisioned, aspired to, and effectively found fiscal space for many of the budgetary needs of DOH, although of course we continue to support them. As there continue to be more needs, we want to assure DOH and the Filipino people that the Department of Health has the support of the PH Senate.
With that, Mr. President, I am ready to accept questions from our colleagues.