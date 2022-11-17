Submit Release
Opening statement of Senator Pia S. Cayetano

PHILIPPINES, November 17 - Press Release
November 17, 2022

Sponsor, budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and its attached agencies

Good afternoon, Mr. President, dear colleagues, and to the DOH Secretary and the entire DOH family. Mr President, I am ready to sponsor the budget of the Department of Health.

  • Office of the Secretary with total new appropriations of P214,851,268,000

  • National Nutrition Council with total new appropriations of P439,167,000

  • Philippine National AIDS Council, with total new appropriations of P43,053,000

  • Lung Center of the Philippines with total new appropriations of P1,130,211,000

  • National Kidney and Transplant Institute with total new appropriations of P1,771,442,000

  • PH Children's Medical Center with total new appropriations of P2,331,078,000

  • PH Heart Center with total new appropriations of P2,266,827,000

  • PH Health Insurance with total new appropriations of P100,233,414,000

Just for the record, but this budget has already been submitted - PH Institute of Traditional Alternative Health Care, with total new appropriations of P156,205,000.

DOH has the third highest budget. Under the leadership of our Chairman, Sen. Sonny Angara, this Senate, your Senate, has envisioned, aspired to, and effectively found fiscal space for many of the budgetary needs of DOH, although of course we continue to support them. As there continue to be more needs, we want to assure DOH and the Filipino people that the Department of Health has the support of the PH Senate.

With that, Mr. President, I am ready to accept questions from our colleagues.

