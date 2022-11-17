North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Report 2022 to 2027
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market is forecast to experience growth in revenue US$ 3,828.3 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,527.5 Mn in 2021, registering a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-stem-cell-umbilical-cord-blood-market
Umbilical cord blood stem cells are hematopoietic means they produce blood cells. Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT) therapy is being used for patients with hematologic malignancies and other marrow failure types or immune system abnormalities, also it is considered the standard practice to treat hereditary blood cell disorders with allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs). The popular genetic treatment is Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID) and aplastic anemia. The use of cord blood in the treatment of genetic illnesses is widespread as it can repopulate a patient’s immune system and blood.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Growing demand for fertility treatments, genetic testing, and assisted reproductive services is a primary driver of the North America stem cell umbilical cord blood industry. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, 19% (1 in 5) of heterosexual women between the ages of 15 and 49 who have never given birth are unable to conceive after trying for a year due to infertility. In addition, 26% of the women in this group report having trouble carrying a pregnancy or getting pregnant owing to impaired fecundity.
The growing need for genetic testing for cancer, autoimmune disease, and diabetes in North America has significantly increased the demand for stem cell umbilical cord blood. According to the National Institute of Health, about 23.5 million Americans were diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2017, and the numbers are likely to rise in the future years, which will drive the growth of the industry.
Additional factors that contribute to the expansion of the market include an increase in spending power, convenient payment options, and an increase in public funding for stem cell research. Trading Economics estimates that from US$ 18,700.3 billion in August of 2022, disposable personal income increased to US$ 18,771.6 billion in September, and consumer spending was US$ 14,149.1 billion in September 2022. Additionally, the market players have lucrative opportunities to grow due to the adoption of data science and artificial intelligence in stem cell therapy. The adoption of AI in this therapy will optimize the clinical trials for different diseases by clinical outcomes prediction, specific treatment planning for patients, and patient recruitment, which further reduces the complexity and its overall expense.
In October 2020, research released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a 72-year-old COVID-19 patient who was critically ill received five times intravenous infusions of mesenchymal stem cells obtained from umbilical cord blood (UCB-MSCs). It was discovered that UCB-MSC therapy might help treat critically ill COVID-19 patients by preventing the disease from getting worse and enhancing renal and respiratory function. Such findings grow a variety of investigations, which fuels the market growth.
However, there are a number of legal and ethical concerns to cord blood stem cell research associated with the embryo. Additionally, the labeling or identification of cord blood units poses a set of ethical and legal problems in the industry. Several ethical concerns arise in human stem cell research with the embryo, including consent for donation, the confidentiality of donor information, sensitive downstream research, early clinical trials of therapies, and oversight.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for various industries due to widespread shutdown measures to stop the virus from spreading. But over time, a number of markets, notably connected to healthcare, have grown during this timeframe. Stem cells have recently been shown to be a successful treatment for pulmonary illnesses and COVID-19. Additionally, the factor fueling the expansion of the stem cell umbilical cord blood market across several geographies is the COVID-19 scenario. Stem cell therapy can be thought of as a viable strategy for the future treatment of COVID-19. For instance, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) awarded a grant of US$ 5 million to Lineage Cell Therapeutics to encourage the use of its allogeneic dendritic cell treatment for the creation of a potential SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
Segmentation Overview
On the basis of therapeutics, the immune disorders segment will gain the highest growth rate over the projection period due to the increased prevalence of inherited immune system disorders in North America. In addition, in 2021, the diabetes segment held the highest share of the market owing to the rising research activities for utilizing umbilical cord blood for diabetes treatment.
Based on applications, in 2021, the regenerative medicine segment acquired a substantial share due to the advantages offered by regenerative medicine, such as minimal recovery time and fast healing. Moreover, during the forecast period, the segment of hematopoietic stem cell therapy will grow at the highest growth rate in the market over the projection period.
In terms of country, in 2021, the U.S. held dominance in the market owing to the existence of leading companies in the country, such as Advanced Cell Technology, Sangamo Therapeutics, etc. On the other hand, over the analysis period, Mexico will maintain the highest growth rate in the market due to the growing adoption of stem cell umbilical cord blood services in the country.
Company Profile
Advanced Cell Technology is a biotechnology firm that creates stem cell-based treatments for regenerative medicine. The company focuses on developing alternate techniques for hESC derivation in the hopes to conduct cloning without harming embryos and avoiding a number of ethical issues. In order to further investigate the safety and effectiveness of its RPE cell therapy in patients suffering from dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and SMD, the business is collaborating with regulatory bodies in the U.S. and Europe to launch multi-site Phase 2 clinical trials.
California Stem Cell (CSC) is a privately owned company that creates pure human cells for use in both research and therapeutic applications. Since its founding in 2005, CSC has developed its own methods for the human motor neurons, cardiac muscle, scale synthesis of neural progenitors, and sino-atrial node cells from hESCs. Additionally, the business can produce a lot of differentiated human cells using a technique that has been approved by the FDA, making these populations ideal for therapeutic applications.
MEDIPOST is the world's first allogeneic human umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells. The company primarily operates in three segments: cord blood banks, nutritional supplements, and stem cell treatments. The company's goal is to solve unmet medical requirements and assist patients with incurable diseases using stem cells and regenerative medicine to conduct thorough research, development, and commercialization in the area of stem cell treatments.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/north-america-stem-cell-umbilical-cord-blood-market
Key Companies
Some of the key companies in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market are:
Americord Registry LLC
LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd
California Stem Cell (CSC)
Athersys, Inc.
Cordlife Group Limited
Smart Cells International Ltd.
Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.
CBR Systems, Inc.
Cord Blood America, Inc. (CBAI)
Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
Cryoviva India
Mesoblast Ltd,
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Magenta Therapeutics
China Cord Blood Corporation (CCBC)
Geron Corporation
Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd.,
Cryo-Save
ExCellThera Inc.
Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.,
Teva Pharmaceuticals
MEDIPOST
Tacitus Therapeutics
Sino Biological
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
By Therapeutics Segment
Cancer
Diabetes
Blood Diseases
Immune Disorders
Metabolic Disorders
Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome
Other Diseases
By Applications Segment
Transplant Medicine
Regenerative Medicine
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy
By Country Segment
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/north-america-stem-cell-umbilical-cord-blood-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn