Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,399 in the last 365 days.

HIP Video Promo presents: Tim Snider premieres his "By Your Side" video on Music-News.com

In the "By Your Side" video, Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber bring passion and dexterity to folk rock as they celebrate love all around.

RENO , NV, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSIC-NEWS.com | Tim Snider 'By Your Side' video premiere

A man stands atop a stump on the edge of a forest with a fiddle. He could be the spirit of the woods — a personification of the tree that was. With no malice whatsoever, he brings his instrument to his chin and begins a blinding, soulful, fleet-fingered solo. Though he dances in place on the stump as he plays, he never loses his footing. He is, above all, rooted.

The man is Tim Snider, leader of the majestic Wolfgang Timber, and violin isn’t all he plays. He’s also an adept guitarist, a warm and welcoming vocalist, and a wizard with a loop pedal. Those who’ve seen him in action — onstage at Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, or Byron Bay Blues, or opening for Zac Brown, Dispatch, Xavier Rudd, or Rebelution — will be familiar with his passion, his inventiveness, his flexibility, and his remarkable dexterity. Snider is the sort of musician who can assemble an entire folk-rock symphony from looped passages and then follow it up with a composition of exquisite simplicity and directness.

“By Your Side,” the latest single, is quintessential Snider. It’s an immensely catchy and effortlessly winning composition that seamlessly incorporates rhythmic and harmonic elements gleaned from folk traditions from around the globe. The track showcases the artist’s astounding musical skills, but there’s nothing ostentatious about it: every perfectly placed downstroke and electrifying fiddle passage is there to enhance the meaning of the song. The message is of radical compassion, acceptance, dedication, and the enduring power of togetherness. It could be delivered to a partner by a beloved spouse, a parent to a child, or a bandleader to his collaborators.

The “By Your Side” video is suffused with Snider’s love and respect for the rest of Wolfgang Timber. The four musicians are shown having a delightful time together, playing under a gorgeous blue sky at midday in an open meadow ringed by mountains. The setting reinforces the purity of the music and the winsome quality of the songwriting — and the organic quality of Snider’s worldview. Interspersed between the shots of Wolfgang Timber in action are images of couples dancing together, supporting each other, and making their devotion manifest. Then it’s right back to the band, who are coming at you: walking toward the camera as they play, smiling, ready to welcome you into their radiant world.

More Tim Snider on HIP Video Promo
More Tim Snider on his website

Andrew Gesner
HIP Video Promo
+1 732-613-1779
email us here

You just read:

HIP Video Promo presents: Tim Snider premieres his "By Your Side" video on Music-News.com

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.