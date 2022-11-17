Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Report 2022 to 2027
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market are forecast to make a major growth in its revenue from US$ 9,968.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 22,750 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
In recent years, smart city technology has been widely embraced to enhance public safety, which includes everything from monitoring high-crime areas to enhancing disaster readiness using sensors and many other things. A smart city also makes use of various electrical techniques, voice activation techniques, and sensors to gather particular data from residents, gadgets, structures, and assets. Additionally, the data are prepared for analysis and monitoring in order to manage waste, information systems, criminal detection, utilities, power plants, water supply networks, libraries, schools, hospitals, and other community services.
Market Influencing Factors
The growing demand for the rise in government initiatives, public safety and communication infrastructure, and PPP models for smart cities are factors driving the market growth. Smart cities integrate AI and IoT-driven technology to maintain a healthier environment, enhance public transportation, and increase safety. In May 2020, the Super City Law was adopted in Japan. With regard to the digital transformation of cities, this new law seeks to enhance coordination between the public and commercial sectors. The use of AI and big data in healthcare, education, energy, crime prevention, and transportation, including the creation and implementation of autonomous cars, will be implemented in the cities designated as Super Cities. In addition, Society 5.0 is Japan's national vision for a data-driven, human-centered, next-generation society that makes use of big data, AI, and IoT and will offer appropriate solutions utilizing such technologies. Additionally, private firms in Japan are contributing to the market's expansion. For instance, Panasonic was among the first businesses to build a smart city in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.
Additionally, there is growing potential for market expansion due to rising environmental concerns and the desire for green activities. For instance, in October 2020, the government of Japan announced its intent to attain net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Furthermore, it intensified efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in April 2021 by raising its previously established target of decreasing emissions by 2030 to an ambitious 46% from its 2013 levels. However, the security and privacy issues over the Internet of Things (IoT) may inherit the industry expansion.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had decreased the demand for smart city technology in Japan due to reduced government and private sector spending on smart city development. In addition, the lockdown by the Japanese government affected the supply chains, which further resulted in the shutdown of many manufacturing sectors. It has put pressure on the availability of various goods and services. However, as Japanese regulatory authorities are primarily concerned with ensuring that their inhabitants' health, safety, and standard of living are being monitored, the adoption of emerging technologies is anticipated to propel market expansion throughout the post-pandemic period.
Segmentation Insights
In 2021, on the basis of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) segment held the leading share of 34% in the market owing to the several opportunities offered by IoT for smart cities to utilize data for pollution reduction, traffic control, making adequate use of infrastructure and maintaining citizens safety. In addition, in IoT segment, the radio frequency identification segment will grow at a revenue of US$ 986.1 million by 2027.
In 2021, in terms of deployment, the cloud-based segment acquired a significant market share of 66.6% owing to the simplified scalability and high speed delivered by cloud-based systems due to the fact that cloud-based deployment has increased data capacity and security.
In 2021, based on application, the smart citizen service segment dominated the market with a share of 21%, as in Japan, citizen safety is the top priority for the government.
Company Profile
ABB Limited is a leading tech firm that drives social and industrial change for a more prosperous and sustainable future.
Alphabet Inc. offers information technologies and services. This multinational professional services firm excels in digital, cloud, and security.
IBM Corporation is a US-based firm specializing in information technology and services. The business provides cloud platforms and cognitive solutions.
Oracle Corporation is a US-based business committed to information technology and services. The cloud infrastructure of the company provides higher performance, greater security, and cost savings.
Cisco Systems is a business engaged in computer networking. This multinational professional services firm excels in cloud computing, digital technologies, and security.
Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Taiwan. In addition, the form develops, produces, and sells 3C (computers, consumer electronics, and communications) goods. The main markets where the company distributes its goods are China, the US, and Japan.
Segmentation Outline
Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market segmentation focus on Technology, Deployment, and Application.
By Technology Segment
Internet of Things (IoT)
o Satellite Network
o Cellular Network
o Radio Frequency Identification
o Near Field Communication
o Wi-Fi
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
o Deep Machine Learning
o Artificial Neural Network
o Voice Recognition
o Pattern Recognition
o Natural Language Processing
o Context-Aware Processing
o Other AI Technologies
Cloud Computing
High-Performance Computing
Edge Computing
Smart Mobility
Big Data Analytics
Quantum Computing
Other Technologies
By Deployment Segment
Cloud
On-premises
By Application Segment
Smart Transportation
o Parking Management
o Ticketing & Travel Management
o Traffic Management
o Passenger Information Management System
o Freight Information System
o Other Smart Transportation Systems
Smart Utilities
o Energy management
o Advanced Metering Infrastructure
o Smart Grid
o Water Management
o Distribution Management
o Other Smart Utilities
Smart Governance
o E-Governance Solutions
o Smart Public Safety
o Law Enforcement
o City Planning
o Other Governance Services
Smart Home & Building
o Building Automation System
o Energy Management Systems
o Parking Management System
o Emergency Management System
o Other Smart Building Systems
Smart Citizen Service
o Smart Education
o Smart Healthcare
o Emergency Response System
o Video Surveillance System
o Assisted Living Solution
o Other Citizen Services
Smart Mobility
o Electric Vehicle Charging
o Tunnel Management
o Tolling Management
o Other Mobility Solutions
Other Applications (Security & Surveillance)
