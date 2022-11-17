Publer, the social media superhero!

Publer is a global Social Media Management platform with over 150K users that helps create, schedule, and analyze all posts in one place.

I have been using Publer for 2 years and I don't even see any competition worth considering. Publer is a finished product with new features and improvements coming up all the time.” — Alexandre Werkoff

TIRANA, TIRANA, ALBANIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publer is a social media management software that helps create, schedule, and analyze all social media posts in one place, now featured on Product Hunt. It supports all major social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok, YouTube, Telegram, Google Business Profiles, and WordPress sites.

The goal of this product is to help make the social media management process easier for all social media managers, solopreneurs, and marketing agencies, so the green Publer superhero seems like a fitting mascot. It started out a few years back by Ervin Kalemi, its CEO and Founder, as a simple scheduling tool designed to help Facebook users plan their posts.

Now, it is an inseparable part of the SaaS industry, making its mark across tech communities like Product Hunt and AppSumo. It didn’t take Publer long to be featured as a prominent product on the Forbes site, securing a spot in SaaS trends to watch in 2021.

It has since made its mark in the Digital and Social Media sphere as one of the top software tools to help its users on their social media journey, as seen on sites such as Yahoo Entertainment & News and Cision PRNewswire.

Even though it started out as a simple solution, it is now a platform that is trusted by hundreds of thousands of social media managers, marketing agencies, and solopreneurs alike. This is what Jonathan Porter, a long-time user of Publer had to say:

"I love how easy it makes it to reuse and schedule content. There are also advanced features like commenting on a LinkedIn post after posting which can help with getting more views. Highly recommend!"

One of the core principles of Publer is being customer-centric – listening to customer feedback and implementing innovative and easy-to-use solutions.

The newest product update at Publer, Workspaces, helps agencies and marketers to easily organize the work for different businesses, projects, or clients into unique and dedicated Workspaces.

The consistent product updates and new features, which are built based on the customers’ needs and wants, have made Publer a product with radical success.



Publer is a leading global social media management platform with more than 150,000 users from all around the world. It offers all the tools and features that a marketer needs to create a successful online strategy. For more information please visit https://publer.io or https://www.producthunt.com/posts/publer

Meet Publer - The Social Media Superhero