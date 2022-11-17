On This Page

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

FDA will discuss a proposed rule, Revising the National Drug Code Format and Drug Label Barcode Requirements, that is intended to minimize the impact of FDA running out of ten-digit national drug codes (NDCs) by adopting a single, uniform 12-digit format for FDA-assigned NDCs. The NDC is the FDA standard for uniquely identifying drugs marketed in the United States. FDA is proposing to change the NDC to 12 digits in length with three distinct and consistent segments and one uniform format. Additionally, FDA is proposing to revise the drug product barcode label requirements.

TOPICS COVERED

Overview of National Drug code (NDC) and its current status

Discussion of key provisions of the proposed rule: Revising the National Drug Code Format and Drug Label Barcode Requirements

Discussion of timeline as noted in the proposed rule

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory science and regulatory affairs professionals working on drug listing submissions to FDA, NDC assignment, labeling

Registration and listing submission vendors

Consultants

Drug data banks and IT professionals

Healthcare professionals working with electronic health records, e-prescribing, dispensing

Foreign manufacturers, importers, regulators

FDA SPEAKERS

Leyla Rahjou-Esfandiary, Pharm. D.

Lead Consumer Safety Officer

Drug Registration and Listing Branch (DRLB)

Division of Labeling, Registration and Unapproved Drugs (DLRUD) Office of Unapproved Drugs and Labeling Compliance (OUDLC) | Office of Compliance (OC) | CDER

FDA RESOURCES