Vortex International Wins 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Award

World’s first Dream Tunnel™ receives first place in Water Park Ride/Attraction Category

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Aquatic Structures International (www.vortex-intl.com), a manufacturer and world leader in water attractions, announced today that Dream Tunnel™ has received a 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Best New Product Exhibitor Award. The world’s first fully immersive aquatic attraction, which offers guests a dream-like adventure, won first place in the Water Park Ride/Attraction category for products under $2 million.



Named for the rings given to carousel riders at the first amusement parks, the IAAPA Brass Ring Award symbolizes achievement. The Awards specifically recognized attractions industry excellence within the last year. In the Water Park Ride/Attraction category, esteemed judges evaluated criteria such as originality, quality, and innovation of the product, benefit to the prospective buyer, and feedback received.

Combining water, art, and technology, Dream Tunnel™ pushes the boundaries of water attractions, and thanks to Vortex’s innovative interactive technology, no two adventures are the same. Each ride provides a unique sequence of colorful images, enriching sounds, and sensory experiences that guests will want to relive over and over.

After Vortex launched the innovative water attraction at IAAPA Expo 2021, Super Aqua Club (SAC), a water park in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec, Canada, approached Vortex to design and build the first Dream Tunnel™. It was an opportunity to transform their existing lazy river into a fully immersive aquatic attraction suitable for visitors of all ages. Inaugurated July 2022, SAC re-branded its attraction as The Zephyr River, a unique floating journey through a magical jungle. The new and improved lazy river has captivated park guests and generated significant buzz through local and national news channels and social media.

“We are so honored to be recognized for bringing something truly unique to the water park industry,” said Stephen Hamelin, president and CEO of Vortex International. “Every team member has worked hard to bring the Dream Tunnel™ vision to reality. We look forward to collaborating with parks worldwide on future installations.”

The IAAPA 2022 Brass Ring Awards winners were acknowledged during a special Awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

More information about Dream Tunnel™ is available here.

About Vortex

Since 1995, Vortex has revolutionized how children and families play in urban spaces, waterparks, and resorts worldwide. With over 9,000 installations spanning 50 countries and five continents, our innovative approach to water attractions has helped communities and businesses grow—leaving an impact long after families have dried off.

Media contact:

Marilyne Dufour

514-694-3868, ext. 403

mdufour@vortex-intl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3ac169c-ee25-4439-a5e1-c506404c2395