Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,316 in the last 365 days.

NH Jump$tart Coalition Elects Board of Directors

Financial Literacy for NH Youth

HILLSBOROUGH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Hampshire Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy elected a slate of Officers and Directors at its recent annual meeting.

Daniel Hebert, NH Jump$tart’s State President, announced the board members for the 2022-2023 academic year:

Jeff Trudel, Board Chair, Senior Loan Officer, Premier Mortgage Lending

Theresa Huntley, Vice Board Chair, Senior Vice President/Financial Consultant, RBC Wealth Management

Tom Lavery, Coalition Vice President, Associate Financial Advisor, Ameriprise Financial – Paul A. Pouliot & Associates

Krista Scarlett, Coalition Secretary-Treasurer, Business Education Teacher, Goffstown High School

Directors at large:

Tori Berube, Program Manager, OLLI at Granite State College

Ryan Callaghan, Partner and Chief Financial Officer, The Harbor Group

Kimberly Dorant, Business Development Manager, DCU

Kim Severance, Vice President-Loan Servicing, NH Mutual Bancorp


NH Jump$tart is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization created in 2000 and dedicated to improving the personal financial education of students throughout New Hampshire. More information about NH Jump$tart is available at www.nhjumpstart.org

---------- END --------

Daniel N. Hebert
NH JUMPSTART COALITION
+1 6037311812
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

NH Jump$tart Coalition Elects Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.