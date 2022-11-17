NH Jump$tart Coalition Elects Board of Directors
HILLSBOROUGH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Hampshire Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy elected a slate of Officers and Directors at its recent annual meeting.
Financial Literacy for NH Youth
Daniel Hebert, NH Jump$tart’s State President, announced the board members for the 2022-2023 academic year:
Jeff Trudel, Board Chair, Senior Loan Officer, Premier Mortgage Lending
Theresa Huntley, Vice Board Chair, Senior Vice President/Financial Consultant, RBC Wealth Management
Tom Lavery, Coalition Vice President, Associate Financial Advisor, Ameriprise Financial – Paul A. Pouliot & Associates
Krista Scarlett, Coalition Secretary-Treasurer, Business Education Teacher, Goffstown High School
Directors at large:
Tori Berube, Program Manager, OLLI at Granite State College
Ryan Callaghan, Partner and Chief Financial Officer, The Harbor Group
Kimberly Dorant, Business Development Manager, DCU
Kim Severance, Vice President-Loan Servicing, NH Mutual Bancorp
NH Jump$tart is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization created in 2000 and dedicated to improving the personal financial education of students throughout New Hampshire. More information about NH Jump$tart is available at www.nhjumpstart.org
