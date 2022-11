NH Jump$tart Coalition Elects Board of Directors

Financial Literacy for NH Youth

HILLSBOROUGH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Hampshire Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy elected a slate of Officers and Directors at its recent annual meeting.Daniel Hebert, NH Jump$tart’s State President, announced the board members for the 2022-2023 academic year:Jeff Trudel, Board Chair, Senior Loan Officer, Premier Mortgage LendingTheresa Huntley, Vice Board Chair, Senior Vice President/Financial Consultant, RBC Wealth ManagementTom Lavery, Coalition Vice President, Associate Financial Advisor, Ameriprise Financial – Paul A. Pouliot & AssociatesKrista Scarlett, Coalition Secretary-Treasurer, Business Education Teacher, Goffstown High SchoolDirectors at large:Tori Berube, Program Manager, OLLI at Granite State CollegeRyan Callaghan, Partner and Chief Financial Officer, The Harbor GroupKimberly Dorant, Business Development Manager, DCUKim Severance, Vice President-Loan Servicing, NH Mutual BancorpNH Jump$tart is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization created in 2000 and dedicated to improving the personal financial education of students throughout New Hampshire. More information about NH Jump$tart is available at www.nhjumpstart.org ---------- END --------