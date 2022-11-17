Mica Tape for Insulation Market Size to hit US$ 200.1 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mica Tape for Insulation Market size was US$ 167.2 Million in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 200.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
Typically, mica tape is employed in the electronic and electrical sectors due to its number of benefits, including excellent tensile strength, low dissipation factor, low dissipation factor, good thermal conductivity, and strong dielectric strength. The gauge glasses for high-pressure steam boilers can be made by processing high-quality block mica, it is possible due to mica tapes' great flexibility, transparency, heat resistance, and chemical attack resistance. Mica sheets, which can resist temperatures of up to 900 °C (1,650 °F), are used to give the framework for heating wire (such as in Kanthal or Nichrome).
Market Influencing Factors
Among the factors driving the global market include the growing application of mica tapes in traction motors, wind power generators, high-voltage coils, and rising thermal insulation trends. Due to their enhanced electrical field strength and heat-resistant qualities, mica tapes are significantly outpacing other goods in the market for wind power turbines. Additionally, voltage fluctuation and harmonic distortion are problems that wind power generators must contend with and mica tape is utilized in this instance to enhance power quality and lower total harmonic distortion (THD). Furthermore, mica tapes are widely used in thermal insulation systems for buildings, fueling market expansion because thermal insulation is one of the most effective methods to conserve energy in both commercial and residential buildings.
Additionally, thick mica is commonly used to tape the starter coils of H.V. generators, as well as the field and armature coils of traction motors (in situations where glass tape is not utilized). Mica tape, particularly muscovite mica tape, is used in almost all high-voltage coils because of its superior electrical purity. Thus, the growing application of high-voltage coils drives the global market growth.
Furthermore, mica tapes with their distinctive design, heat resistance, and use of electrical insulation are perfect for making electric vehicles, which is likely to open up new market opportunities as they serve as separators in storage units for lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, which require high heat resistance.
However, the accessibility of substitutes, including polyester, phenolic, vulcanized fiber, acrylate polymers, and others, may impede the market's expansion. The considerable occurrence of poisonous minerals and substances in natural mica and its related products, such as arsenic, mercury, and lead, which may have negative health effects on people, is another reason impeding the market's expansion.
Segmentation Overview
Based on the product, the global market divides into phlogopite, muscovite, and synthetic mica. In 2021, the muscovite segment accounted for a significant share of 55.6%. Muscovite mica is the most common mica used in electrical and electronic equipment because of its outstanding dielectric strength, which ensures little power loss. Over the projection period, synthetic mica shows the highest yearly growth rate.
In terms of application, the global market bifurcates into thermal insulation and electrical insulation. In 2021, the thermal insulation segment held dominance in the global market and will increase with the highest growth rate over the projection years. Due to their qualities, including thermal conductivity, dielectric strength, anti-shock abilities, excellent tensile strength, low dissipation factor, and others, mica tapes are increasingly in demand for thermal insulation.
Based on the industry vertical, the global market splits into industrial / traction motor & coils, locomotive, transformer manufacturing, generator manufacturing, and wind power/renewable energy. In 2021, the industrial/traction motor & coils segment acquired a substantial market share. Because of their better electrical purity, mica tape particularly muscovite mica tape are used in all high-voltage coils. However, the segment wind power and renewable energy have the largest CAGR during the projection period.
The Asia Pacific maintained a substantial market share in the global market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its position throughout the projection period. The increase in electric car sales in nations like China, India, and Japan is responsible for the expansion in the Asia Pacific region. The region's market expansion is also fueled by the expanding use of mica tapes across numerous industries, including electrical and electronics, paint & coatings, and automotive.
Companies Profile
In the fields of home appliances, electrical cables, electro-mechanics, metallurgy, car manufacturing, fluid transport, etc., COGEBI is a leading manufacturer of industrial equipment. Their specialties include electrical insulation, custom-made mica parts, mica tape, mica tubes, mica washers, mica sheets, mica paper, and mica sheets, as well as high-temperature insulation, mica gasket, mica slip plane, and mica cable tapes.
Isovolta AG produces composite materials, technical laminates, and electrical insulating materials. The business offers mica tapes, system goods for generators, insulation systems for rotating electrical equipment, generators, motors, and drives, as well as engine building and maintenance.
One of the best suppliers of electrical insulating materials for cables, generators, and motors is SWECO. Mica tape for motor and cable, mica plates, stiff insulating laminate, flexible laminate, sleeves, and adhesive tapes are the company's major products.
For approximately 30 years, Pamica Group Electrical Ltd. has concentrated on R&D and manufacturing mica products as electrical and thermal insulating materials. They offer high-temperature resistant materials used in the electrical wire and cable, home appliance, metallurgical, chemical, marine, automobile, and aviation industries.
With a factory in China, Jiaxing St. New Materials Limited is a supplier of electrical and thermal insulation products to the global electrical sector. The business is a supplier of high-quality wire harness goods, fire sleeves, (Epoxy glass sheets/tubes), (mica sheets/tape/mica tube/roll/parts), and (mica heating elements) in China.
India's top supplier and exporter of mica and mica-related products are Micamafco Enterprise. High-quality mica capacitors, mica flakes, silvered mica plates, mica powder, and all sizes, qualities, and shapes of fabricated and raw mica are among the many products it manufactures.
Segmentation Outline
The global mica tape for insulation market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
By Product Segment
Phlogopite
Muscovite
Synthetic Mica
By Application Segment
Electrical Insulation
Thermal Insulation
By Industry Vertical Segment
Industrial / Traction Motor & Coils
Transformer Manufacturing
Locomotive
Wind power/Renewable Energy
Generator Manufacturing
By Region segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
