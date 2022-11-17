LINE 6 AND AMPEG DONATE 120 AMPLIFIERS TO MUSIC WILL

Line 6 and Ampeg Amp Donation Danbury Public School Teachers with Amp Donation John Stark Regional High School Students with Amps

NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Will, the largest nonprofit music program for K-12 schools in the United States, announced today that the Calabasas, California-based musical equipment manufacturers Line 6® and Ampeg® donated a combined total of 120 Line 6 guitar amplifiers and Ampeg bass amplifiers.

The amplifiers, which include models from throughout the Line 6 Spider® V line and Ampeg BA combos, were distributed to school districts in Chicago, IL, Concord, NH, Danbury, CT, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, and Passaic, NJ.

“This is the single largest amplifier donation Music Will has ever received,” enthused Maddy Posner, Manager, Philanthropy, Music Will. “We are so grateful to Line 6 and Ampeg for their generosity. Their support will help us continue to provide students with the instruments that are essential to our unique music education curriculum, which emphasizes collaboration, creativity, and cultural awareness.”

“Supporting music via community-oriented non-profit organizations is a significant component of our Corporate Social Responsibility program,” said Simon Jones, VP of Marketing for Line 6 and Ampeg. “We share Music Will’s vision to transform lives through music education, and we are proud and delighted to help them inspire students of all skill levels by providing amplifiers for them to practice and perform with.”

Music Will also got a generous lift from Omni Logistics, which donated their transportation services. “It was truly our pleasure to facilitate the distribution of these amplifiers,” said Austin Fisher, VP, North/South Regional Operations, Omni Logistics. “We enthusiastically support Music Will’s mission!”

About Music Will

Music Will runs the largest nonprofit music education program for K-12 schools in the US today. Founded in 2002 as a free music program at a single school, Music Will quickly catapulted onto the national stage. Over the past two decades, Music Will has brought its innovative programs to over 1,200,000 students in over 6,000 schools in 928 cities and towns across 50 states. Our programs focus on genres that students already know and love, including rock, hip-hop, pop, and Latin. Music Will programs are renowned for their highly inclusive, culturally responsive, and student-centered approach. Music Will has plans to reach an additional million students in 5 Years. For more information, visit musicwill.org.

About Line 6

For nearly a quarter of a century Line 6 has developed products that empower musicians to achieve their full creative potential—from the world’s first modeling amplifier and the iconic red POD® to today’s Helix® and HX® families of guitar processors and Powercab® active guitar speaker systems. These and other Line 6 products have received numerous accolades, including the Guitar World Platinum Award, the Premier Guitar Premier Gear Award, and the Guitar Player Editors’ Pick Award. For more information, visit line6.com.



About Ampeg

Ampeg has produced some of the music industry's most innovative amplification products including the first bass combo amp, the first guitar amp with reverb and the de facto stage bass amp, the SVT®. Since the 1940s, Ampeg has offered unique and often first-to-market features and performance capabilities, resulting in six U.S. patents under the Ampeg brand name. In 2019 Ampeg celebrated the 50th anniversary of the SVT. For more information, visit ampeg.com.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions. For more information, visit omnilogistics.com.