Simplio3D Launches a New Augmented Reality Module Aligned with the Latest Technologies
The immersive experience is becoming more and more appealing to potential customers as new technologies emerge.
Simplio3D is one of the top choices in implementing a product configurator and we plan to stay that way for years to come.”BUCHAREST, ILFOV, ROMANIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 3d product configurator software that uses AR brings a new milestone in the digital commerce era. Certainly, Simplio3D is not missing the technology trend, therefore, starting from January, new solutions await companies that want to implement Augmented Reality in their sales process. Some of the key major changes in AR capabilities are: faster and better quality for 3D rendering, higher accuracy for camera tracking and more friendly to use.
— Dan Stefan CEO Simplio3D
“We bring the latest technologies forward to our clients to improve their businesses, we have been doing this since 2013 and continue to this day.” said Dan Stefan CEO Simplio3D & Digital Artflow. “Simplio3D is one of the top choices in implementing a product configurator and we plan to stay that way for years to come”.
New major updates are planned for next year to constantly adapt to the business demands of both the current customers found in our portfolio and those who will embark on a collaboration with us. Key updates are found in rendering performance, integrations, UI/UX and new immersive capabilities. Free consultation is offered for any inquiry prior to any decision being made, this will help companies interested in such solutions to better understand before anything else.
About Simplio3D:
Simplio3D is a leading product configurator software built to enhance online shopping by offering a higher interactive experience between customer and seller. Making sales processes for complex products and services automated using advanced visualization technologies, logics and integrations.
