Clothing Your Outdoor Adventures

Livin Life Outdoors!”TRENTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trenton, GA, November 17, 2022: Nautical Outdoors Clothing, a custom clothing outdoor lifestyle brand, is changing how people dress for their time spent in the outdoors.
Nautical Outdoors wants to create customer-driven clothing designs, while also providing their own fresh clothes and gear. These in-house designs range from leather patch ball caps to duck hunting hooded sweatshirts. Their designs strive to showcase the passion people have for the unexpected adventures experienced out in nature. Nautical Outdoors seeks to offer customers quality clothing that is both functional and durable, which allows people to enjoy the outdoors in comfort and ease.
“Our love for the outdoors is shown in our clothing and our designs,” said Carlos Reyes, founder and owner of Nautical Outdoors. “We just want everyone to enjoy it as much as we do.”
By visiting their online shop at www.nauticaloutdoorsclothing.com/shop, customers can choose from a wide range of styles and designs which fit any season, style, or activity level. “ We dont want to be labeled as a fishing brand or just a single activity clothing line. We want people to look at our innovative designs as something anyone can wear young and old,“ said founder Carlos Reyes. By combining their own designs with custom orders, Nautical Outdoors aims to outfit adventurers for their next outing no matter how large or small.
Nautical Outdoors was founded in 2020 in Trenton, Georgia with the idea of providing clothing and apparel for all outdoor adventurers worldwide. Their goal is to capture these unique outdoor experiences for everyone by showcasing their artwork and design in their high quality active wear.
For more information visit: www.nauticaloutdoorsclothing.com
