Cognota and Infopro Learning partner to enable corporate L&D teams to overcome LearnOps challenges
Cognota, the leading provider of operations software for learning and development teams, partners with Infopro Learning, a leader in workforce transformation.
This partnership strengthens both parties' ability to contribute research, best practices, & resources to Learning Ops for customers -- and to grow the very new LearnOps category for the L&D industry”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the leading provider of operations software built specifically for learning and development teams, today announced a partnership with Infopro Learning, a world leader in workforce transformation.
— Ryan Austin
“The need for a dedicated LearnOps® platform continues to grow as enterprises who are heavily invested in learning technology are looking to streamline operational processes associated with L&D to consolidate disparate tools, make more strategic decisions, and measure the impact of learning investments,” said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. “Being able to partner with an organization that has as much expertise in the learning space as Infopro Learning strengthens both parties' ability to contribute research, best practices, and resources to Learning Ops for customers -- and to grow the very new LearnOps category for the L&D industry”.
Infopro Learning will be adding to its already market-leading capabilities by offering the Cognota LearnOps® platform to its new and future customer base, in addition to other products offered, such as Cognota’s CLO Coaching Program. “Cognota has demonstrated tremendous value to L&D customers at every turn, and we feel that paired with Infopro Learning’s ability to deliver, it’s a win-win-win for the industry,” said Nolan Hout, Vice President of Marketing at Infopro Learning.
This partnership comes at a time when learning and development organizations are under increased pressure to deliver business results efficiently with more operational support than ever before. “The ability to increase operational efficiency, effectiveness, and to increase L&D impact on the enterprise in a single platform and then use those insights to make better business decisions is critical as the needs for workforce learning and skill development continue to grow,” said Austin.
About Cognota:
Cognota (formerly Synapse) is the first and only LearnOps® platform for corporate Learning and Development teams. Our award-winning software streamlines L&D processes such as training intake, project and capacity planning, and content design, allowing learning teams to work more efficiently and effectively while providing access to much-needed data and insights about their operations. This first-of-its-kind software allows customers to get better visibility into the training needs of their businesses and consolidate disparate tools they are using so they can make better, more strategic decisions about L&D investments and measure impact.
If you’re interested in a partnership with Cognota, or licensing the LearnOps® trademark, contact partners@cognota.com
URL: https://cognota.com/
Phone: 1 800-341-2823
Email: info@cognota.com
HQ Address: 199 Bay Street #4000, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1A9, Canada
About Infopro Learning:
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce performance transformation organization that makes three promises to its clients: 1) Deliver Measurable Performance Impact: Putting people at the center of transformation to improve employee, partner, and customer performance; 2) Create Meaningful Learning Experiences: Designing meaningful & engaging learning experiences that attract and engage employees across every stage in the learning journey; and 3) Drive Sustainable Operational Efficiency: Our global workforce, technology platforms, and governance models enable organizations to achieve improved speed and agility, at a reduced cost.
URL: http://www.infoprolearning.com
Phone +1 (609) 606-9984
