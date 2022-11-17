Life Science Search Partners Publishes Insight on Strategies to Cultivate Lasting Client Relationships
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relationship building and maintenance is one of the most important components in client-facing business, encompassing the onboarding process, providing ongoing support and care, and developing solutions for service-related issues.
Building a strong relationship with clients earns trust and once a client knows you are dependable and can support their needs, they will engage you in future projects. This new article in Life Science Search Partners uncovers five strategies in building and strengthening client relationships.
Customer service professionals have the opportunity to build a cooperative partnership and spur long-term organizational growth, beginning with strong interpersonal skills, constant communication, and understanding the client and their priorities.
“Every company is different, and every customer has a different problem,” said Christine Van Pelt, an enterprise leader with extensive experience in the supply chain and logistics industry. “You find solutions knowing what their priorities and goals are. I had certain customers who would only talk to me. They knew I knew them, and I knew what they wanted.”
Understanding and catering your support specifically to a client’s needs builds trust and ensures a long-term partnership. But understanding and connecting with a client isn’t the only way to forge and strengthen a relationship. Van Pelt explores four other ways a client service professional can build lasting relationships in this article from Life Science Search Partners.
“I ask ‘What is the company?’ ‘What is my customer’s company’s main goal?’ ‘What can I do to make their life easier?’” said Van Pelt. “I always make sure to pay attention to what my customer needs and deliver it how they need it. It’s all about paying attention to what will make their lives easier.”
Life Science Search Partners is a national executive search and recruiting firm specializing in strategic placements within the life science, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.
Life Science Search Partners is a national executive search and recruiting firm specializing in strategic placements within the life science, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.
