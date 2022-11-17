A Visionary Author H J Ottewell Announces the Release of “Full Circle”
EINPresswire.com/ -- A spirit inspired story, H J Ottewell shares her inspiring imagination through her book ‘Full Circle’. The book contains the trilogy of, ‘Annie's Life’, ‘The Bond of Love’ and ‘Full Circle’. The saga began decades ago and follows a young woman who loses her future because of the First World War which claimed the life of her beloved fiancé Jamie. It also left her brother emotionally broken and transformed from a kind gentleman into a cruel drunkard. Annie was forced to leave the comfort of her own home to make a new life for herself, overcoming many hardships on the way. She crosses paths with Claire and Richard whose kindness changes her life. Annie waited 60 years to be reunited with Jamie hoping for an eternity with him, but she also had so much love for her dear friends Claire and Richard that she decides to continue caring for them from the Spirit World and endeavors to bring joy back into their lives after the loss of their baby boy. Readers will see Annie's long journey finally reach its conclusion after so many years, which were spent sharing her depthless capacity for love and bringing light to the lives of others.
When asked what she wants to say to her readers, H J Ottewell answers, “I hope that reading this book will give the readers a renewed appreciation of what is good in life and beyond and be inspired by the courage shown by Annie in this story. I truly believe that this book was Spirit Inspired. Especially at 2 o'clock in the morning when I was woken up and the words were flowing endlessly through my brain.”
About the Author
H J Ottewell was born in 1944 and at 6 months old was adopted. She left school at 15 years of age and worked as a Tracer and then an Estimator for a concrete construction company. It was while spending hours practicing her handwriting that her love of Calligraphy began. She married in her mid-20s and had three daughters and her growing family now includes 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She had an interview on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford. You can watch the entire interview on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkZ0pXxuWQ0. If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Full-Circle-H-J-Ottewell/dp/168536764X/.
