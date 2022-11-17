Moisture on Walls from Leaking Gutters
Our company, Apofraxeis Antoniou undertakes the pumping of clean and dirty water throughout Attica with immediate 24-hour service. Our staff is specialized in pumping water in Athens Greece.”ATHENS, GREECE, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of the time, the water leak is noticed after some time, when moisture has appeared on the wall or ceiling of an apartment. Water leakage is usually due to damage to the drainage pipes (cracks, breaks, or open joints) not necessarily in the apartment one lives in, but in either of the apartment on the upper floor or the central drainage of the apartment building.
To identify the cause of the appearance of moisture in a wall, a check is carried out with a thermal camera and with an endoscopic camera in the central drainage of the house or apartment building. The water that irrigates the wall of the apartment appears in the form of moisture inside.
The most common method followed for the repair is to restore the pipe internally by applying a layer of epoxy resin. This material completely covers and insulates any opening or break in the pipes, is easy to apply, dries quickly, and is very durable.
First, the pipe is thoroughly cleaned and the hole is closed with polyurethane foam to properly apply the resin. If there is moisture in a home’s wall, ceiling, or floor, professional clogs use all modern tools and techniques to locate any type of damage to the drain, water, or gutter pipes. In recent years, the application of modern methods of pipe repair without digging has been used.
The gutter of an apartment building is usually built-in and square. Only after inspection with an endoscopic camera can a gutter break be detected.
The traditional way of repair would be to knock out the parts needed to replace the gutter pipe. The contemporary solution suggested by caulking companies is to repair the gutter internally, with the Spray Coating method, which is the appropriate choice for repairing a square gutter in an apartment building.
The Spray Coating method belongs to modern pipe repair techniques. No digging, no scaffolding, no powders, no hassle, and in just a few hours, the pipes are coated internally with epoxy resin, and all openings, breaks, and cracks in the pipes are covered. Essentially, a second epoxy resin pipe is created inside the existing one and the apartment building's gutter works like new again.
First, the pipe is cleaned, and the gutter of the apartment building is repaired from the roof, without disturbing any tenants of the apartments.
Gutter pipes are exposed to weather and sunlight, so normal wear and tear are inevitable. In addition, the gutter pipes are recipients of many pollutants from the external environment, such as leaves, gravel, bird droppings, etc. If they are not cleaned regularly, the pipes become blocked, the water is not removed and the pressures can cause cracks or breaks in some places.
Until a few years ago, repairing a gutter pipe was a time-consuming and expensive process, since parts or whole gutter pipes had to be replaced if the pipes were built-in tiles had to be broken, and if the building was an apartment building, they had to be installed scaffolding.
But this is no longer the case! Gutter repairs are now easier than ever thanks to modern pipe repair techniques. Technicians as well as state-of-the-art equipment allow the complete repair of the pipes, without digging, without scaffolding, without fuss, in just one day and even with a multi-year warranty. For gutter repairs, the Spray Coating method is usually used, which is suitable for all types of gutters and drain pipes.
A water leak in a home's plumbing system can only be treated effectively if the point of the damage is identified immediately and accurately.
Most of the time water leakage is noticed after some time when moisture has appeared on walls, ceilings, or floors and without knowing where it comes from. The fear of digging or stripping the tiles to locate the problem worries us and discourages us from proceeding immediately with the repair.
In order not to dig up the entire kitchen floor, the water leak is unfortunately left unrepaired and without locating the source of the leak.
First, a check with a thermal camera must be carried out, whereby scanning the space, the point from which the leak originates is determined.
Then a test is also carried out with a geophone, which works by 'listening' to the flow of water and verifies the point of leakage that the thermal camera had already indicated.
The identification of the cause of the water leak is done immediately without digging, and without removing tiles by specialized staff Apofraxeis Antoniou.
