IGEL cancels hardware – resellers in best hands with ADN Group

ADN Group, the market-leading VAD for IGEL solutions in Europe, now seamlessly offers resellers new business opportunities.

BOCHUM, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGEL has just announced the discontinuation of its own thin client hardware product line, including the UD2, UD3 and UD7 and a new marketing strategy as a 100 percent software vendor. The changes include formal agreements with HP, LG and other hardware vendors to pre-install IGEL software on their devices.

"As a partner from the very beginning, we have been supporting IGEL very successfully for over two decades. Together, we have become the market leader in Europe with the subject of thin clients and have been actively preparing the transformation of IGEL into a pure software provider for months. Therefore, this is more of a transition than a break. With LG and HP, we already have two certified hardware manufacturers in our portfolio, and further cloud device manufacturers with IGEL OS will follow. In addition to IGEL OS cloud devices, we distribute IGEL licenses throughout Europe and are proud to continue to operate the only authorized IGEL training center in Europe. The warranty and RMA guarantees for IGEL devices that have already been purchased continue to apply. For new inquiries we have the optimal alternatives in our portfolio. No partner is left behind, we provide with devices and solutions with which the resellers can not only retain existing business, but even gain additional lucrative sales," says VDI pioneer Hermann Ramacher, CEO of ADN Group.

Exciting market opportunities

Around 500 million enterprise PCs are in use, cloud workspaces are in rapid ascent. That's why IGEL is taking the logical step of committing all available resources to being the secure software platform and operating system for the next generation of computing (VDI, DaaS, SaaS). But for resellers this does not mean a cutback, on the contrary: new hardware partnerships offer existing IGEL customers even greater flexibility in their choice of form factor and manufacturer. Ramacher explains, "IGEL expects that 15-20% of future enterprise terminals will be equipped with a thin Linux operating system. This means that the market to be addressed by IGEL will grow from 5 million thin clients today to approximately 40 million devices per year – a potential 700% increase in sales. That's where we see excellent opportunities for our partners to develop lucrative offerings in this exciting market with IGEL hardware partners and their services."

Reaction of the resellers

IGEL has been selling thin client hardware since 2001 – in the DACH region primarily through ADN Group. Therefore, the ADN Group was the first to present the innovations in a webinar to more than 500 resellers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The feedback is unanimous: IGEL resellers, who appreciate the value of IGEL as a software platform and operating system, understand the change. IGEL remains the No. 1 leader in delivering the managed endpoint OS for secure access to every digital workplace. IGEL also keeps support and warranty (as the market famous 5-year warranty) even with hardware replacement. In addition, a positive reception to the news is supported by fine bundles at attractive prices: Until the end of 2022, there are attractive offers for the IGEL UD3, the HP t640 and the LG CL600i, each in conjunction with IGEL OS11 Select. While supplies last, customers can continue to purchase IGEL UD2/3/7 devices through ADN Group until end-of-sale, March 31, 2023, and beyond. Existing customers have the option to replace existing IGEL devices with HP or LG hardware, but continue to use existing IGEL software. All active existing perpetual licenses are guaranteed to migrate to IGEL OS12. As of Jan. 1, 2023, only the IGEL subscription model will be available for new purchases.

Active preparation of the VAD as the be-all and end-all

"Thanks to our foresight and preparation, we are well positioned and can now seamlessly offer our resellers ways to expand their business models with individual support and coherent solution bundles and highly mobile thin client solutions including pre-configured software. Instead of an announced reduction, there are fantastic new business opportunities for thin client and IGEL enthusiasts - and those who will become one," Hermann Ramacher summarises.