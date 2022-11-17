Elevated Living 's Property Management Portal Offers Simplified Tool for Luxury Class A Communities

Elevated Living, the multifamily industry leader in property technology (proptech), provides a unique experience for luxury Class A Communities.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to having a simplified property management tool, there is only one choice.

Elevated Living, the innovative industry leader in property technology, offers a simplified way to manage luxury Class A communities.

“Leverage valuable insights not typically offered in traditional property management software,” said Konrad Koczwara, Elevated Living’s CEO and Founder.

The availability of Elevated Living’s Property Management Portal could prove to have perfect timing. According to an industry report, there is a continuous rise in demand for this type of tool for management software to address consumers' shifting preferences along with demand for improved customer support are driving the market growth.

Elevated Living partners with property owners and managers to offer residents an exceptional living experience by providing leading-edge technology with personalized hospitality services.

This allows teams to operate buildings more effectively and efficiently while attracting and retaining residents. The company’s platform integrates with top-performing property management software to deliver the experience that your building and residents expect.

The most popular features include:

• Amenity Reservations

• Engagement Analytics

• Maintenance Requests

• Custom Onboarding Emails

• Rent Payments

• Custom Move-in / Move-out Checklist

And more.

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities, so we developed and launched our unique technology platform, with one ambitious goal: to deliver the best resident experience solution.

Elevated Living is focused and committed to combining technology with human powered hospitality. Its breakthrough property management app helps the management team optimize the building and, most importantly, efficiently elevates the complete resident experience with an all-in-one platform and a unique and branded resident experience app.

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders, to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

