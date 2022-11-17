Oxyfluorfen Market Size to Hit USD 440 Million by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growth in agricultural sector, is likely to aid in the growth of Oxyfluorfen Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Oxyfluorfen Market is forecast to reach $440 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2026. With rise in the agricultural sector, the Oxyfluorfen Market is witnessing an increase in demand. Growing public interest towards sustainable and environment-friendly products will further enhance the overall market demand for Oxyfluorfen during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Oxyfluorfen Market owing to increasing demand for herbicides in the agricultural sector.

2. COVID 19 pandemic is a temporary constraint for the oxyfluorfen market and it is expected to be a challenge till early 2021.

3. Toxic effects of oxyfluorfen on aquatic animals will create hurdles for the Oxyfluorfen Market.



1. Goal oxyfluorfen segment holds the largest share in the Oxyfluorfen Market. GOAL is selective, contact herbicide providing control of annual broad-leaf weeds, some grasses and suppression of some perennials. Goal contains oxyfluorfen as active ingredient which belongs to diphenyl ether. Actively growing plants are very susceptible to Goal as post-emergence action.

2. APAC dominated the Oxyfluorfen Market with a share of more than xx%, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific, especially India and China, are the fastest growing markets for oxyfluorfen. Rapid urbanization and growing population have led to increase in food production in emerging economies.

3. Vegetables has a significant growth in oxyfluorfen market. Vegetable areas are usually small, but produce high-value crops that are commercially high. Traditional vegetable-growing areas are usually situated adjacent to waterways, flood plains, river deltas, marsh zones, and when herbicides are used, their environmental impact and usage conditions must be taken into account.



1. Shanghai Agro China Chemical Co., Ltd.,

2. Shandong Qiaochang Chemicals Co., Ltd.,

3. Chongqing Shurong Chemical Co., Ltd.,

4. Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd.,

5. Sunking Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.,



