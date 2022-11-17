United States Male Grooming Products Market Estimated to Reach US$ 22,171 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 6.14%

United States Male Grooming Products Market

Male grooming products refer to various skincare, hair care, and shaving products used by men for maintaining overall cleanliness and hygiene.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “United States Male Grooming Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on male grooming products market in United States. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The United States male grooming products market size reached US$ 15,322 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22,171 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14% during 2022-2027.

Grooming products include various skincare and personal care products that aid individuals in maintaining their overall hygiene and making their face and skin look presentable. The male grooming patterns have enhanced over the years with a significant emphasis on personal appearance, beauty treatments, and clothing. At present, men are becoming more individualistic in terms of developing their style, and numerous products in skin care, shave care, and hair have been introduced for them. Some of the commonly used skincare essentials include facial creams, anti-aging products, moisturizers, and face masks.

Market Trends:

The market in the United States is majorly driven by the growing preference for maintaining aesthetic appearance among the masses. This is attributed to the shifting preferences and the inflating disposable income levels of individuals. In addition to this, the shift towards natural, clean-label, and organic grooming products among the male population due to the rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of certain chemical compounds has encouraged numerous leading players to heavily invest in the launching of natural and organic grooming products is catalyzing the market growth across the country. Other factors driving the market further include increasing spending on marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market across the United States.

United States Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, price range and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

• Male Toiletries

• Electric Products

• After Shave Lotions

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Mass Products

• Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacy Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

