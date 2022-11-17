At 14.1 % CAGR, Nanosilver Market Size Worth USD 3.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging production of cosmetics and personal care products is expected to increase the demand for Nanosilver Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Nanosilver Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$3.1 billion by 2027. Nanosilver is a nanomaterial that is composed of silver nanoparticles and it is used in a wide range of industries including healthcare, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, water treatment and other industries. The expansion of the nanosilver market is primarily driven by their usage in the cosmetic & personal care industry. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted cosmetic production activities, thus, temporarily affecting the growth of the nanosilver industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nanosilver Market highlights the following areas -

1. The biological method held a significant share of the Nanosilver Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and higher biodegradability made it stand out in comparison to other types of synthesis methods in the market.

2. Healthcare industry held a significant share of the Nanosilver Market in 2021. Nanosilver can be customized for targeted delivery of drugs and offers improved solubility, multi-functionality, improved bioavailability along with providing a controlled release of medication from a single dose. These properties make them ideal for use in the healthcare industry.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Nanosilver Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for nanosilver from the healthcare sector in the region.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Nanosilver Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The biological method held a significant Nanosilver Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of synthesis methods. For instance, the biological method offers higher biodegradability and higher biocompatibility as compared to physical and chemical synthesis methods.

2. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Nanosilver Market share of around 34% in the year 2021. The consumption of nanosilver is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the healthcare sector.

3. The healthcare industry held a significant Nanosilver Market share of over 20% in 2021, owing to the increasing production of pharmaceuticals and medical devices across the world. For instance, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Health, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a rate of 10% per year from 2017 to 2028, owing to an increase in pharmaceutical production and sales in the country.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nanosilver Industry are -

1. ABC Nanotech Co., Ltd.

2. Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

3. Applied Nanotech Holdings Inc.

4. Bayer Material Science

5. Blue Nano Inc.



