Global Draught Beer Market Size Expected to Reach 80.7 billion with CAGR of 4.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Draught Beer Market size is estimated to reach 80.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Draught beer is commonly delineated as draft beer, and rather than serving from bottles or cans, it is directly dispensed from pressurized containers with the help of an attached faucet. Almost entirely CO2 is taken into account to get the keg beer out through the keg coupler of the cask breather containers. The draught and bottled beer are made the same way. First malt grains are mashed and then introduced with hot water in order to activate the enzymes inside them. Following the preparation of malt extract, fermentation is used to confer drink its alcohol content where yeast is added to alter glucose in ethanol and carbon dioxide.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Draught Beer Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Europe Global Draught Beer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Furthermore, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Flourishing demand due to savory nature is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Draught Beer Market. The rigorous government policies and health complications associated with excessive consumption are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Draught Beer Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Draught Beer Market Segment Analysis-By Type : The Global Draught Beer Market based on the type can be further segmented into cask-conditioned beer/real ale, keg beer. The keg ale segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to widescale production due to uprising demand. The larger players in the market have had an acquisition spree.

Global Draught Beer Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Global Draught Beer Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into beer cafes, pubs and bars, hotels, and others. The pubs and bars segment held the largest share in 2021.

Global Draught Beer Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Beer Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the existence of an alcohol affectionate population in European countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Draught Beer Industry are -

1. Heineken

2. Molson Coors

3. CR Beer

4. Kirin

5. United Breweries

