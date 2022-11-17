Yeast Ingredients Market worth $4.66 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.60% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Yeast Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $4.66 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Yeast are the kind of microorganisms that helps to produce enzymes, carbon dioxide (CO2), and other metabolites from carbohydrates which are used in the process of fermentation, baking, increasing value of the nutritional property, and flavoring foods. Yeasts are natural nutrients that are employed in the food processing industry as one of the key food ingredients. Fermentation is the process through which yeast transforms food into alcohol and carbon dioxide. As a result, yeast is essential in the production of wine and beer, as well as in the baking process. As yeast extract is of natural origin, it is beneficial to food manufacturers and consumers as a food ingredient as it is lightly processed. Autolysates are made in the same way that yeast extracts are made, except the cell walls aren't removed. As a result, they are only partially water-soluble. Autolysates combine the beneficial properties of yeast extracts and cell walls to produce smaller peptides that improve flavor, texture, and viscosity.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Yeast Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. In North America, the number of product launches raised by 11% in 2019. About 28% of products are launched from the bakery market that growing the adoption of yeast ingredients. Moreover, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the composition and quality of the things they consume i.e naturalness, nutrition, and pleasure are all important considerations when making a purchase. Thus, the demand for yeast ingredients increases.

2. Rising consumption of bakery goods and growing health consciousness consumers are some of the factors driving the Yeast Ingredients Market. However, rising prices of yeast are some of the factors impeding market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Yeast Ingredients Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Yeast Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type : Yeast Derivatives is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Yeast derivatives Owing to their comparatively high protein and amino acid, calorie, and vitamin content compared to standard feed grains and oilseed meals, yeast derivatives are utilized as supplements in animal diets. This factor is enhancing the use of yeast derivatives that helps animals to get healthy food.

Yeast Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users : To improve sales in a stagnant and matured sector, processed food manufacturers are targeting consumers with better-for-you low-salt goods. In the baking industry, the demand for yeast increases as it is used for making bread, pastries, and cakes and recently baking industry growing at a rate of 6% further increasing the adoption of yeast ingredients.

Yeast Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Yeast Ingredients market based on Geography can be further distributed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World. North America held a dominant yeast ingredients market share of 48% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Yeast Ingredients Industry are -

1. Kerry Group PLC

2. Synergy Ltd.

3. Associated British Foods PLC

4. DSM

5. Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

