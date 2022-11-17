Fluoropolymer Coatings Market worth $1.8 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand from the use of various steel and metal products and by-products in electrical vehicles is majorly driving the Fluoropolymer Coatings Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fluoropolymer Coatings Market size is expected to be valued at US$1.8 billion by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Fluoropolymer coatings are mixture of high-performance resins such as ferroelectric polymers such as polyvinylidene difluoride and ethylene-tetrafluorinated ethylene polymers along with fluoropolymer lubricants that offer low coefficients of friction, enhanced corrosion protection and good chemical resistance. Apart from these, fluoropolymer coatings are also electricity-resistant, anti-galling, abrasion resistant and has low surface tension. Fluoropolymer is a polymeric structure which has a systematic arrangement of fluoro-ethylene and vinyl-ether molecules. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fluoropolymer Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the fluoropolymer coatings market owing to the increasing population coupled with the growing demand for infrastructure in countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea.

2. The increase in production of iron and steel products is majorly driving the demand for fluoropolymer coatings market.

3. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the fluoropolymer coatings market has witnessed slow growth owing to the covid-19 pandemic.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) segment held the largest share in the fluoropolymer coatings market in the year 2021. Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) is a thermoplastic fluoropolymer that is majorly used in applications that require high purity and resistance to solvents, acids and hydrocarbons. Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) is widely used in chemical tank liners, semiconductor equipment components, aircrafts, automotive, electronics, architectural coatings and various other applications.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 35% in the fluoropolymer coatings market in the year 2021. The increase in the growth of various end use industries such as building & construction, electrical and electronics and other industries is driving the demand for steel and metal products as it majorly used in the architecture of buildings and plumbing.

3. Metal segment held the largest share in the fluoropolymer coatings market in the year 2021. The increase in the use of various metal substrates such as aluminium, brass, cast iron, copper, stainless steel and others across various end use industries is majorly driving the use of fluoropolymer coatings market.

4. Building and construction industry held the largest share in the fluoropolymer coatings market in the year 2021 with a growing CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increase in the construction activities across the globe is majorly driving the demand for fluoropolymer coatings which is used in various products used in the building and construction sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fluoropolymer Coatings Industry are -

1. Whitford Corporation

2. AkzoNobel N.V.

3. Daikin Industries Limited

4. DowDupont Inc.

5. PPG Industries



