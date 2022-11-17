United States Pasta Sauce Market To Reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027

United States Pasta Sauce Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Pasta Sauce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the United States pasta sauce market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.34% during 2022-2027. Pasta sauce is a savory thick-textured creamy sauce utilized as a topping over pasta and other Italian dishes, including lasagna and pizza to enhance the overall taste, aroma, flavor, and texture. It is prepared using various ingredients, such as onions, cheese, seasonings, tomatoes, garlic, and herbs, delivering a unique flavor and taste. It is also enriched with various nutrients, including vitamins, fibers, macronutrients, and minerals. Some of the popular pasta sauces available in the market are red, white, green, emulsified, meat-based, vegetable-based, and butter-based sauces.

Market Growth:

The market in the United States is majorly driven by the growing consumption of pasta among individuals. Apart from this, the increasing working population and hectic schedules leading to the shift toward easy-to-cook and convenient food items are catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the advent of gluten-free and organic pasta sauces due to the growing awareness regarding the consumption of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) on human health and the rising health consciousness among the masses are creating a positive market outlook. In addition to this, the growing popularity of Italian cuisines among individuals is positively influencing the market. Some of the other factors driving the market further include continuous improvements in the food and beverage sector, the proliferation of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and well-established retail channels and easy availability of a wide range of pasta sauce flavors.

Key Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Tomato-Based Sauces

o Traditional Sauce

o Marinara Sauce

o Meat Sauce

o Mushroom Sauce

o Roasted Garlic Sauce

o Cheese Sauce

o Tomato and Basil Sauce

o Others

• Pesto-Based Sauces

o Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce

o Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

o Others

• Alfredo-Based Sauces

o Traditional Alfredo Sauce

o Garlic Alfredo Sauce

o Cheese Alfredo Sauce

o Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Glass Bottles

• PET

• Cans

• Pouches

• Cartons

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct

• Indirect

o Store-Based Retailing

o Supermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Online Retailing

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

