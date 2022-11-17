3D CAD Software Market Report 2022-2027: Top Companies, Trends and New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

3D CAD Software Market Share

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “3D CAD Software Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global 3D CAD software market size reached a value of US$ 10.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 15.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027.

Three-dimensional computer-aided design (3D CAD) is a technology used to create and modify details of a product, part, or assembly. It replaces manual drafting with an automated process. The engineers, product developers and designers use it to create functional, virtual prototypes of three-dimensional objects. It utilizes computer software to assist in creating, manipulating, analyzing, or optimizing a design. 3D CAD designs are typically used for digital animation applications or manufacturing and prototyping processes like 3D printing. CAD is used throughout the engineering process, from conceptual design and layout of products, through strength and dynamic analysis of assemblies to definition of manufacturing methods of components. Nowadays, several companies are offering differentiated 3D CAD solutions for various industrial uses.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-cad-software-market/requestsample

3D CAD Software Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for cloud technology. In line with this, the rising adoption of cloud-based deployment strategies by many organizations owing to the various advantages offered by cloud technology, such as collaborative interface, ability to share designs with the stakeholders, cohesive data management, and increased accessibility, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of computer-aided design in the automotive industry is significantly contributing to the market. Moreover, the augmenting usage of 3D CAD software technology in the packaging industry for various purposes, such as designing, wrapping, boxing, and bottling consumer goods, is propelling the market. Besides this, 3D CAD is increasingly implemented in the healthcare sector to facilitate the medical imaging process. This, along with the rising trend of digitalization, an enhanced focus on additive manufacturing and rapid technological advancements, are also providing a boost to the market.

Key Players Included in Global 3D CAD Software Market Research Report:

• Autodesk Inc.

• AVEVA Group plc

• Bentley Systems Incorporated

• Dassault Systemes SE

• Hexagon AB

• IronCAD LLC

• PTC Inc.

• SCHOTT SYSTEME GmbH

• Siemens AG

• Trimble Inc.

• ZWCAD Software Co. Ltd.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-cad-software-market

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by Application:

• Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse More Reports by IMARC Group:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/surgical-stapler-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-weapons-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/clinical-microbiology-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibody-drug-conjugates-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/route-optimization-software-market

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

