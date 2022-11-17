Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 -IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand in the hair care applications and Growing demand in the skin care will provide major growth in the Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% from 2022 to 2027. The guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride is an organic compound and water soluble that is a quaternary ammonium derivative of the guar. The guar gum is a galactomannan polysaccharide present in the seed of guar plant or cyamopsis tetragonoloba. The guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride has major application in the cosmetics and personal care sector in hair care, skin care, soap, shower gels, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride Market highlights the following areas -

1. The guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride market size will increase owing to its robust demand for hair care, skin care, surfactant application, and others owing to superior functions such as moisturizing, conditioning, viscosity control, and others.

2. The North America is the fastest growing region in the guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride market owing to the flourishing cosmetics, personal care, surfactant sector, along with high demand for organic or naturally derived personal care products, thereby boosting the demand of guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride in this region.

3. The demand of conditioning agent function of the guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride is high due to major usage in skin care, hair care, and body care formulations.



Segmental Analysis:

1. By function, the conditioning agent is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period. The high demand of guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride as a conditioning agent for hair care products such as shampoo, hair conditioners, skin conditioners, and others is boosting the growth in the market.

2. By geography, North America is the fastest-growing region in the guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 6.4% during the forecast period. The robust growth in this region is due to the flourishing personal care cosmetics, and skin care sector.

3. By application, the hair care segment held the largest guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride market share in 2021, with a share of over 27%. The guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride has major demand in the hair care applications, owing to its superior functions such as antistatic agent, conditioning, and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Solvay S. A.

3. The Dow Chemical Company

4. Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

5. Innospec Inc.



