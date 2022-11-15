Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,009 in the last 365 days.

The President of Uzbekistan meets with the ACWA Power Chairman of the Board of Directors

UZBEKISTAN, November 15 - The President of Uzbekistan meets with the ACWA Power Chairman of the Board of Directors

On November 16, within the framework of the First Meeting of the Foreign Investors Council, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors ACWA Power, Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan.

Issues of implementing current projects and prospects for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation were considered.

The President of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the company’s contribution to the promotion of energy infrastructure modernization projects and the creation of renewable energy facilities in various regions of the country.

The importance of attracting the company’s investments for the development of hydrogen energy, the construction of wind farms, and training highly qualified national personnel with the participation of foreign experts was emphasized.

Mr. Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan confirmed the company’s readiness to develop long-term and full-scale cooperation with Uzbekistan, as well as to actively participate in holding the next meeting of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council in Tashkent in the first quarter of next year.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Uzbekistan meets with the ACWA Power Chairman of the Board of Directors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.