UZBEKISTAN, November 15 - The President of Uzbekistan meets with the ACWA Power Chairman of the Board of Directors

On November 16, within the framework of the First Meeting of the Foreign Investors Council, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors ACWA Power, Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan.

Issues of implementing current projects and prospects for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation were considered.

The President of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the company’s contribution to the promotion of energy infrastructure modernization projects and the creation of renewable energy facilities in various regions of the country.

The importance of attracting the company’s investments for the development of hydrogen energy, the construction of wind farms, and training highly qualified national personnel with the participation of foreign experts was emphasized.

Mr. Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan confirmed the company’s readiness to develop long-term and full-scale cooperation with Uzbekistan, as well as to actively participate in holding the next meeting of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council in Tashkent in the first quarter of next year.

Source: UzA